11 Cheap colognes to wear for men

There are plenty of cheap colognes for men all inclusive of the big designer labels, which offer an enticing aroma. With a fresh and citrusy aroma, a woody and masculine scent, or something sweeter and spicier, there are cheap colognes that cater to every man's fragrance repertoire.

Brands like Nautica, Dolce & Gabbana, and Draker Noir offer a range of cheap colognes for men that are perfect for day-to-day wear while providing a friendly and long-wear fragrance. These cheap colognes are perfect for relaxed treks, work, or a special night out.

These cheap colognes for men are perfect fragrant partners for those scent seekers who want to smell great without spending a fortune.

11 Cheap colognes for men to elevate the scent game

Whether the adored one is captaining out on a road trip, going on a special date, or just enjoying storing new scents in their fragrance closet, these cheap colognes for men smell their absolute best. Spritzing these pocket-friendly masculine colognes will make the perfumer smell shary and stand out.

Team Sportskeeda has created a list of 11 cheap colognes for men priced at less than $50.

1) Bon Parfumeur: 601 Vetiver

This affordable masculine cologne, Bon Parfumeur, was created with three key ingredients to make a signature scent. Perfect for warm-weather months, 601 with key notes of vetiver, bergamot, and cedar has a fresh, earthy, and citrus, with a woodsy and leather twist that’s very masculine.

Price: $37 (Nordstrom)

2) Nautica Voyage: Eau De Toilette for Men

This affordable cologne with fresh and woody notes is light enough for daytime and evening wear. It's layered with apple, water lotus, cedarwood, and musk. A little sprinkle of this cologne adds charisma to the user, thanks to its long-lasting aroma.

Price: $19 (Amazon)

3) Dolce & Gabbana: Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Spray

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue is a traditional and aquatic men's cologne that smells like the Italian Riviera. This EDT's enticing fruity aroma seizes the local greenery, like juniper, mandarin, and oakmoss. These water-inspired notes envision the perfumer unwinding along the shorelines.

Price: $30 (Amazon)

4) Yves Saint Laurent: MYSLF Eau de Parfum

This EDP's lavender and spicy keynotes will make any man smell nice, along with the undertones of cardamom, bergamot, lavender, coumarin, cedar, and vetiver. This EDT smells fresh and sinks into a warmer, mysterious fragrance that's extremely sensual. With its lingering aroma, this EDT has a powdery, woody scent with sweet accents that is worth trying out.

Price: $34 (Sephora)

5) Kiehl’s Original: Musk Eau de Toilette Spray

A perfumer's go-to for their dopp kit, this killer cologne for men is loaded with floral, intoxicating, creamy musk, and citrus keynotes. With the undertones of orange blossom and bergamot nectar, along with rose, lily, ylang-ylang, and neroli, this is a complex and deep musk aroma with a pop of freshness.

Price: $36 (Official website)

6) David Beckham: Classic Blue Eau de Toilette For Him

If the perfume enthusiast has a man crush on David Beckham, this EDT will surely smell like a soccer whiz.

This fan-favorite masculine cologne opens up with fruity top notes of pineapple, violet leaf, and grapefruit. Transitioning into the middle notes of apple balanced with clary sage and geranium, this EDT settles with the earthy base notes of cashmere wood, moss, and patchouli.

Price: $14 (Amazon)

7) Reuzel: Wood and Spice Solid Cologne Balm

Wood and Spice, a solid cologne is an excellent option for all fragrant adventurers. With leak-proof packaging, this masculine cologne has major keynotes of energizing lemon zest, cedar wax, and gloves. The subtle cologne is easy to apply, by swiping their finger across the solid cologne and applying it to their pulse points.

Price: $12 (Amazon)

8) Guy Laroche: Drakkar Noir

A chic-looking black bottle of Drakkar Noir masculine cologne is an aromatic EDT that smells like sensual darkness. Sealed with potent keynotes of citrus blended with spicy mint, basil, rosemary, tangy cinnamon, and coriander, this EDT caters to a masculine touch of jasmine and carnation for a tempting olfactory mix.

Price: $32 (Amazon)

9) Olivina Men: Bourbon Cedar Cologne

A more gentleman's club cologne than fresh garden florals, Olivina Men’s Bourbon Cedar cologne is a man's dream aroma. Its smoky, boozy, and aromatic keynotes with a creamy vanilla finish are best with a couple of spritzes. With the right aroma, giving it a special agent-like vibes, this EDT is a perfect wear for special events.

Price: $46 (Amazon)

10) Versace: Pour Homme

An Italian label learned for its sensual charm, this strong masculine cologne, is perfect for the fall/winter. Formulated with its perfumed keynotes of bergamot, neroli, citron of diamante, bitter orange leaves, geranium, mineral amber, tonka bean, and musk, this sweet yet manly aroma caters to a magnetic aroma at a low cost.

Price: $32 (Sephora)

11) Malin + Goetz: Leather Perfume Oil

For those perfumers on the go and in need of a refreshing scent, this amazing fragrance oil is a just-roll-on with a complex leather and woodsy aroma. Accented by spicy floral notes, it triggers a warm and intimate spring day fragrance.

Price: $36 (Amazon)

With these 11 cheap colognes, a man can still make a notable impression without emptying their wallet. These affordable colognes can be purchased from e-commerce platforms or in-house websites.