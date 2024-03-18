7 Best fruity-floral perfumes to try in 2024

Fruity-floral perfumes are not just sweet aromas, as they have considerable depth in every spritz. Flooding the fragrance industry since the mid-1990s, fruity-floral perfumes and compositions in this perfume category are refreshing and airy, offering a sweet, fruity nuance.

With offerings from world-renowned brands, these perfumes emit the smell of spring, owing to their composition of flower and blossom extracts. A perfect aromatic partner for perfume enthusiasts, fruity-floral perfumes lend the wearer a sweet and simple persona.

With a few spritzes of fruity-floral perfumes, a fragrance aficionado can experience several yet delectable perfume notes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

The 7 best fruity-floral perfumes to experience in 2024

Fruity-floral perfumes are an aromatic powerhouse, and once the perfumer gets a hang of them, resisting their charm is unstoppable.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the best fruity-floral perfumes for a sweet, simple, and easy-going aroma.

1) Ariana Grande: Ari Eau De Parfum

Pop singer Ariana Grande's debut perfume launch, Ari Eau de Parfum, released in September 2015, is a luscious and sensual fragrance.

Opening with bubbling fruity notes of the savory freshness of crisp pear, pink grapefruit, and sparkling juicy raspberry, Ari by Ariana Grande EDP is interlinked with an ultra-feminine floral heart. It comes with a plush bouquet of soft rose buds in a velvety bloom of creamy vanilla orchid, and base notes of musk, wood, and marshmallow accord.

This feminine EDP is perfect for daytime wear, with subtle yet sweet aromas that last for hours.

Price: $43.82 (Amazon)

2) Mugler: A Men Rubber Flask Eau de toilette

Jacques Huclier, the nose behind this daring masculine EDT from the House of Mugler, debuted in 1996 and comes in a lovely bottle that Thierry Mugler himself designed. This masculine EDT has two variations - a glossy metal one and a flexible black one.

Mugler EDT is an agile and masculine woody note of patchouli and cedar that develops after the metal accord of mint and lavender. This eau de toilette, with its intense spicy-woody mix, turns into an explosive energy of coffee and styrax in the warm musk and Tonka lacing.

Price: $72.03 (official website)

3) Viktor And Rolf: Bonbon Eau De Parfum

Launched in 2014, Viktor & Rolf's women's fragrance, Bonbon Eau de Parfum, is perfect for springtime wear. Cecile Matton and Serge Majoullier are the noses behind this aromatic composition. This EDP is named after the candy, specially made for women celebrating happiness and self-indulgence.

Bottled in a pink-wrapped candy-shaped bottle, this EDP blends caramel, mandarin, orange, and peach aromas as top notes, enveloping orange blossom and jasmine flowers in the middle, and cedar, guaiac wood, sandalwood, and amber in the base.

Price: $170 (official website)

4) Montale: Day Dreams Eau De Parfum

Day Dreams by Montale is a floral, fruity unisex fragrance noted as an ideal daytime fragrance by many perfume enthusiasts. Day Dreams, launched in 2017, encompasses unpretentious floral fruity mixed with aromatic notes.

From the initial sprinkle, this EDP develops with top notes of Mandarin orange and orange blossom. It mingles with the middle notes of neroli, Tiare flower, and jasmine. The fragrance further floats into the base notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and coconut.

Price: $170 (Amazon)

5) Cupid: Cupid No. 3 Eau De Parfum

Cupid Perfumes' Cupid No. 3 is a floral, fruity gourmand fragrance for both genders. Launched in 2015, this EDP opens with fruity notes brought on by blackberries. Its sweet side develops into a heart full of caramel and a vanilla bottom. A daring yet classy aroma, this EDP's musky notes are suitable for special night-outs or formal event wear.

Price: $172 (Amazon)

6) Givenchy: L’Interdit Eau de Parfum

This perfume is an aromatic delight with a delightful twist. The fragrance represents a classy Givenchy signature aroma that radiates a very chic and long-lasting aroma.

With the first whiff of this fruity-floral aroma, it emits the strong citrusy notes of orange blossom. It mingles with a very soft and light middle note of jasmine and tuberose that is not as loud as a strong citrusy scent. Finally, it settles with the base notes of vetiver and patchouli.

Price: $134.94 (Amazon)

7) Tocca: Florence Eau de Parfum Spray

This aromatic magic in a bottle is the perfect fragrance partner for those who prefer a beautiful gardenia scent. With a thoroughly sweet, soft, and fresh aroma and fruity-floral notes of bergamot, pear, gardenia, and blonde woods, this EDP is the perfect casual-to-formal event wear.

Price: $86 (Amazon)

Readers can purchase any of these best fruity-floral perfumes to try in 2024 from their in-house or e-commerce platforms with a few clicks.