7 Most classic perfumes to avail in 2024

In 2024, classic perfumes continue to hold their timeless appeal, offering an air of sophistication and elegance. While the perfume enthusiast steps into the new year, these classic perfumes serve as a reminder of the enduring legacy of age-old fragrances. Offering a luxurious touch, laced with refinement, the classic perfumes are the perfect aromatic examples for those who seek a truly unforgettable olfactory experience.

The classic perfumes dominating the perfume industry in 2024 cover every scent family. For instance, the aromatic creation of classic oud by Hermès, Kilian's smoky, tobacco-hinted fragrant blend, or warm citrus blends with a chemical-tinged undertone of Escentric Molecules - have provided the perfume industry with classic perfumes, ranging to the perfect 'head-turners' to 'sensual aromas'.

7 timeless and classic perfumes to add to 2024's fragrant collection

Since just a couple of spritzes of the classic perfumes go a long way, investing in one in any size is worth the buy. Choosing signature scents in 2024 can sometimes be challenging, which is why Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven handpicked classic perfumes— the luxe go-tos that never go out of style.

Parfums de Marly Perseus Eau de Parfum

Escentric Molecules Eau De Toilette Spray Molecule 03

Hermès Oud Alezan Eau de Parfum

Kilian Born to Be Unforgettable Eau de Parfum

Giorgio Armani My Way Nectar Eau de Parfum

Guerlain L'art & La Matière

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau de Parfum

1) Parfums de Marly Perseus Eau de Parfum

This citrus scent strikes the perfect balance between flora, woody, or musky counterparts, ideal for daytime wear. Noted as this year's best new scents, the Perseus Eau de Parfum EDP from the house of Parfums de Marly, strikes the perfect balance, with its aromatic notes.

The top notes of grapefruit, blackcurrant, and bergamot, balance with the heart and base notes of the woodiness and warmth of dry woods, cashmere wood, balsam fir, and tonka bean. The combination is anything but over-powering, and is perfect for this time of year, with the onset of summer.

Price: $365 (Official website)

2) Escentric Molecules Eau De Toilette Spray Molecule 03

For the newbie perfumers, Escentric Molecules fits the bill. Specializing in unique single notes, bottled into a sophisticated fragrance, this unisex EDT is highly selective, with only three Molecules to its name.

This EDT features a warm spice-meets-wood mix, thanks to the keynote of Vetiveryl Acetate, a hybrid ingredient. Highlighting the fresh grassy aroma of vetiver, while getting mellowed with the traditional warm note of acetic acid, a few sprinkles of this EDT gives the perfumer a direct association with Mother Nature.

Price: $150 (Official website)

3) Hermès Oud Alezan Eau de Parfum

An epitome of juxtaposition, Hermès' latest aromatic addition strikes a contrast between heavy oud and sweet rose notes. Launched in 2024, with Christine Nagel being the nose behind this fragrance, it is not for the wick-hearted.

This perfume is a heady, woody, and spicy scent, with notes of grapefruit, orange, pepper, and vetiver, this scent is strong and demanding by nature - a perfect aromatic head-turner! That all being said, it’s not the abrasive oud that’s somewhat synonymous with the note—it adopts a more mystical, softer tone after sitting on the skin.

Price: $371 (Official website)

4) Kilian Born to Be Unforgettable Eau De Parfum

Yet another interesting scent profile, for many perfume enthusiasts, Kilian’s Born to be Unforgettable straddles between the keynotes of citrus, gourmand, and spicy aroma families.

Constantly evolving on the user's skin, sometimes emitting hints of warm cinnamon, laced with occasional whiffs of lime, and settling with the cedarwood accords, this EDP smells like a bubbling Cola! In short, a real head-turner for many.

Price: $150 (Official website)

5) Giorgio Armani My Way Nectar Eau De Parfum

Falling under the floral fragrance category, Armani's latest version of My Way is an exception. Not quite similar to the original EDP, launched in 2019, it is classified as an intense vanilla floral.

This version is a lighter, fruitier alternative that keeps its refined and mature aura while striking a perfect balance between pear's crisp, freshness along with tuberose's brightness. If floral is a perfume enthusiast's go-to, they cannot go wrong with this attractive glass canister.

Price: $125 (Sephora)

6) Guerlain L'art & La Matière

This Eau de parfum from the house of Guerlain is particularly intense and spicy, which welcomes a Moroccan-inspired aroma. Thanks to the notes of neroli that make up the base, it is a perfect mix of spices, varying from cinnamon to turmeric, that gives a euphoric outcome.

Price: $395 (Official website)

7) Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau De Parfum

A fresh, warm scent, reminiscent of a summer break, smells elevated and sophisticated, instead of synthetic. Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb Tiger Lily EDP is an amalgamation of sweet coconut milk with fresh mango and tiger lily.

Creating a perfume that is warm and inviting without being artificially sweet caters to a long-lasting aroma without being too overpowering.

Price: $145 (Ulta Beauty)

In 2024, perfume cognoscenti can avail of any of these seven classic perfumes from their official websites, or e-commerce platforms like Sephora and Ulta Beauty.