7 Best cologne decants for men to try in 2024

With the onset of 2024, it’s time for perfume enthusiasts to find some amazing cologne decants. Cologne decants are smaller versions of popular fragrances that allow perfume enthusiasts to experiment and enjoy myriad scents.

Without committing to a full-sized bottle, cologne decants for men are perfect for trying out different fragrances before investing in a larger quantity. These cologne decants add versatility to their grooming routines, ensuring they are always prepared with the perfect aroma for any occasion.

Additionally, cologne decants are convenient for travel or keeping in the perfumer's gym bag, ensuring they always have their favorite scent.

The 7 most enticing masculine cologne decants worth exploring in 2024

With a lingering smell come strong memories—usually in a positive direction. Since odor-induced memories tend to lean toward the positive, the perfume industry includes some cologne decants that fit every man's lifestyle.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven enticing cologne decants for men (with whole bottle prices) worth exploring in 2024—the perfect date night scent or an everyday cologne.

1) Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

This masculine cologne decant is bottled with a special aroma that takes the perfumer to a tropical paradise. Perfect for the onset of 2024, this cologne decant will take the user's olfactory senses to a higher level without leaving the house.

This masculine cologne is blended in fresh, woody, aromatic notes with a modern twist. Starting fresh with grapefruit and, bergamot, this EDP evolves into a sophisticated mash-up with notes of amber, pepper, and patchouli, creating a woody aromatic dry down.

Price: $193 (100 ml) (Official website)

2) Ralph Lauren Polo Black Eau de Toilette

Though tagged with a fancy name, Ralph Lauren's Polo Black Eau de Toilette is yet another most-favored cologne decant for men and does not have a fancy price tag. This EDT emits a major lemony aroma, laced with a tangerine note. This masculine cologne decant concludes with undertones of sage and patchouli.

Shining as a day perfume, many men have worn Ralph Lauren’s EDT, thanks to its perfect blending ability with their natural body scent.

Price: $105 (125 ml) (Official website)

3) Tom Ford Noir Extreme Parfum

A perfect cologne decant for modern-day young men, Tom Ford Noir Extreme Parfum is sealed with a pretty audacious scent profile. This cologne decant, mimicking the warm notes of sandalwood, cardamom, and tonka bean, radiates a woody and musky aroma.

A few spritzes at the right points make the perfume smell attractive, making many heads turn.

Price: $235 (100 ml) (Official website)

4) Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum

Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum's earthy and woodsy aroma is the perfect option for men who love to be in the limelight. One of the favored cologne decants in 2024 and ideal for those men who prefer a country fragrance, this daytime EDP emits an amber-woody scent.

Enjoying an exciting scent profile with pine needles blended with benzoin and incense with a trio of cedarwood oils at the base, this EDP is a potent fusion similar to a woodland close to the sea.

Price: $153 (100 ml) (Official website)

5) Calvin Klein Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette

This cologne decant for men from the designer house of Calvin Klein, a popular aromatic glory for men, mimics a man’s scent profile to the core. This EDT is a refined perfume that features a mix of both contemporary and classic, with fresh bergamot and mandarin keynotes heeded by loamy florals and rain-drenched moss.

Many perfume enthusiasts favor this cologne decant because of its lingering aroma, which is similar to that of fresh florals laced with citrusy dressings.

Price: $72 (50 ml) (Official website)

6) Dior Sauvage Elixir

Dior Sauvage Elixir is a sophisticated cologne decant designed for professional men. It debuted in 2024 and offers a potent yet balanced aroma, suitable for the workplace environment. This cologne is a long-lasting and intricate blend of rich wood and spice with fresh grapefruit, apple, plum, and lavender, drawing motivation from the midnight sky's intensity.

Truly a wild smell, this masculine EDT has turned into an aromatic rave among many perfume enthusiasts.

Price: $142.98 (60 ml) (Amazon)

7) Creed Silver Mountain Water

An age-old and invigorating aroma, Creed Silver Mountain Water captures the crisp essence of the Swiss Alps, thanks to the distinctive composition of citrusy notes of bergamot and mandarin top notes. This cologne decant, settling with green tea and black currant as base notes, takes its cue from the complex heart notes of florals like neroli and exotic spices.

Thanks to Creed's longstanding commitment to contributing to the popularity of Silver Mountain Water, this cologne decant is an ongoing choice for those who enjoy a clean and urbane fragrance.

Price: $345.00 (50 ml) (Official website)

Investing in cologne decants for men permits the user to explore diverse aromas without committing to full bottles. Perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these seven cologne decants of 2024 from their in-house or e-commerce platforms like Amazon with a few clicks.