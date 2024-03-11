7 Best sweet colognes for men breaking the stereotypes

With the advent of the best sweet colognes for men, breaking the stereotypical barrier is a wise choice. By not restricting perfume enthusiasts to the common keynotes and aromatic families, sweet colognes for men tend to think are more 'masculine' - belonging to the three main sweet scent categories - floral, woody, or oriental scent families.

For instance, Ralph Lauren Polo Black, which combines floral notes of jasmine, falls under the sweet colognes for men category. Similarly, Demeter Sweet Orange offers an experimental fruity fragrance, delivering refreshing and light notes with natural sweetness.

Top 7 sweet colognes for men, redefining traditional stereotypes

In the realm of perfumery, florals are typically categorized as feminine aromas. However, a perfume seeker may be pleasantly surprised that floral fragrance notes like lily of the valley, orange blossoms, rose, and jasmine rule in myriad sweet colognes for men.

Digging into the right notes, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best sweet colognes for men who are not afraid to dive deep and find the perfect aromatic match for themselves.

Ralph Lauren Polo Black

4711 Jasmine Eau de Cologne

Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla

Demeter Orange Cream Pop Cologne Spray

18.21 Man Made Absolute Mahogany Cologne

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne Spray

Snif Ex on the Beach

1) Ralph Lauren Polo Black

Ralph Lauren Polo Black is an eau de toilette with a long-lasting tropical scent, ideal for men seeking a bright fragrance. Its woody aroma features notes of iced mango and silver armoise, blending into the heart notes of patchouli noir and sandalwood.

Its musky base note of cedarwood emits a mysterious aroma that is not overpowering while creating a sensual effect on the user's skin.

Price: $99 (Amazon)

2) 4711 Jasmine Eau de Cologne

The 4711 Jasmine Eau de Cologne offers a unique off-the-radar aroma, radiating a sweet and green scent that evokes warmth and contentment.

Combining sweet and zesty neroli, this EDC belongs to the category of sweet colognes for men. It rounds off with a balanced base of smooth tonka bean, earthy musk, and woody cedar.

Price: $51.25 (eBay)

3) Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla

Designed with care, this globally-loved vanilla scent from Cremo uses only the fairest of ingredients while delivering a layered, long-wear, complex olfactory journey.

Featuring numerous fragrance notes, this Eau de toilette is a perfect blend of sweet and savory elements, including cardamom, cashmere wood, Bourbon vanilla, and vetiver. This is a rich EDT with a moderate price tag, perfect for those in love with experimenting with aromas.

Price: $22.99 (Official website)

4) Demeter Orange Cream Pop Cologne Spray

Demeter's bright, sweet citrusy cologne spray captures the spirit of fresh and zesty oranges. Impressive to the core, its synthetic orange scent is mixed with natural essential oils. With just a few spritzes, this masculine cologne spray is perfect for a sunny winter morning.

This cologne spray's crispy and tangy notes of orange peels, tantalizing vanilla bean, and, of course, the faintest sense of wooden stick never overshadows its balanced sweetness.

Price: $25.84 (Amazon)

5) 18.21 Man Made Absolute Mahogany Cologne

18.21 Man Made in Absolute Mahogany, a high-quality masculine cologne is a crisp, herbaceous scent with innate depth and longevity.

Opening with citrus notes of Italian mandarin and bergamot, this Eau de Parfum is complimented by spicy cardamom top notes. The EDP concludes with an earthy heart note of cassia bark, clary sage, jasmine, cedar, and cinnamon. Further, this EDP concludes with a perfectly balanced, refined, sweet, and woodsy aroma of mahogany woods, tonka bean, Tahitian vanilla bean, and golden amber.

Price: $73.10 (Official website)

6) Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne Spray

English Pear & Freesia Eau de cologne is ideal for perfume enthusiasts who appreciate fresh and fruity aromas with a romantic edge. This EDC, categorized among sweet colognes for men, is perfect for daytime wear, particularly during the summer and spring seasons.

This cologne spray, specially crafted for men, is a warm blend of pear, melon, freesia, rose, musk, patchouli, rhubarb, and amber - emitting a mouthwatering, crisp, and juicy scent.

Price: $95 (Amazon)

7) Snif Ex on the Beach

Snif Ex on the Beach is a captivating EDT that offers a long-lasting wear aroma without overwhelming the senses. Perfect for men seeking a crowd-pleasing scent reminiscent of a vacation, this exotic fragrance encapsulates a fantasy in a bottle.

A perfect blend of the juicy fig and sweet floral notes of ylang-ylang, the EDT blends beautifully with earthy cedarwood and peony, emitting an addictive floral and woody aroma.

Price: $39 (Official website)

Perfumer enthusiasts can purchase these heavenly sweet colognes for men with a few clicks! These fragrances are available on their in-house sites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay. They can pick any of these 7 sweet colognes for men for their fragrance closet.