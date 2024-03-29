Beautycounter launches its first perfume collection 'Clean Eau de Parfum': Cost and notes

Beautycounter has ventured into the perfume business, introducing five sets of freshly launched fragrances. The brand emphasizes its primary goal behind this perfume line, which is to provide clean products to fragrance enthusiasts.

Renowned for its commitment to the clean beauty trend, Beautycounter prioritizes the avoidance of harmful chemicals in its products. The Clean Eau De Parfum represents another portrayal of the brand's dedication to toxin-free products.

The perfume collection features five different fragrances: Sun Spill, Hyper Rose, Miles Away, Second Skin, and Pacific Dreams. Sealed in sleek and simple bottles, Beautycounter showcases its expertise in delivering effective products through elegantly simple designs. The perfumes are available in the store for $96.

Apart from offering clean and toxin-free products, Beautycounter highlighted the loopholes in the laws in the fragrance industry. The transparency with all ingredients becomes its purpose so that consumers know what they are purchasing.

More details of Beautycounter's Clean Eau De Parfum

Beautycounter, the California-based brand, is renowned for its clean beauty products, touting the harmless ingredients in the skincare and makeup products. The CEO and the founder, Gregg Renfrew, launched the brand in 2013, with a vision to provide harmless offerings to its consumers.

In the press release, Gregg Renfrew noted,

"Whenever asked for a piece of advice on how to navigate the personal care market, I have always recommended that people shop fragrance-free. Many of the most offensive chemicals are found in fragrance. I think it is our right and our responsibility to give people safer solutions that they are confident wearing."

He continued,

"I am proud that Beautycounter is launching a collection of beautiful scents, screened for safety, and am energized to continue to build on our history of disruption to create a higher industry standard, and most importantly protect the health and safety of more people."

The brand has shared a detailed list of the ingredients. The Second Skin fragrance is formulated with peel oil, coriander fruit oil, Rosa Damascena flower extract, and many other compounds, providing the scent of the jasmine flower. To provide vanilla essence, it adds sandalwood notes.

The Pacific Dreams offers an acuatic aroma. The brand blends lemon, bergamot, and lavender as the top notes, which are accompanied by cedarwood, crisp musk, and vetiver as the base.

Hyper Rose, the third fragrance from the brand, accentuates the soft floral aroma. The juxtaposition of bergamot, cassis, Turkish rose absolute, gardenia, apple blossom, cedarwood, and cashmere woods makes the perfume a coveted one, offering a lavish scent.

The sun spill brings out the aesthetic golden rays of the sun in the summer, blended with the fresh smell of the citrus fruits. Grapefruits and neroli are the top notes of the perfume, accompanied by vetiver and cedarwood as the base notes.

Miles Away concludes the set of perfumes, providing the scents of the green woods. Lemon and Bergamot are the key players in this scent, blended as the top note. The middle notes are the chamomile, jasmine, and juniper berry, accentuating a fresh and calming sensation.

The perfumes from Beautycounter claim that all the scents are based on natural ingredients and harmless synthetic compounds. They share the full list of ingredients, ensuring the utmost transparency with consumers. Moreover, they have mentioned the 2800 questionable ingredients that are not used in the set, making them highly industrial standard products.

The perfumes are priced at $96 in-store. However, Beautycounter offers a tester pack and a rollerball size option, both available for $35 each.

