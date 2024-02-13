What are essential oils? 8 best essential oils to add in your haircare routine 

Essential oils are known for their powerful aromatherapy benefits. Their benefits extend beyond pleasant aromas. When it comes to hair care, essential oils offer a variety of benefits that help the hair become healthy and solve many hair concerns like hair fall and dandruff to name a few.

Essential oils can be applied to address a variety of hair issues, including dandruff and hair loss, as well as contribute to an all-encompassing sensory experience. The brands including Plant Therapy, The Vitamin Shop, and others offer some of the best essential oils.

8 essential oils for the perfect hair care routine

Essential oils for hair come in different textures and aromatic experiences. Here is a list of 8 essential oils that help the hair grow and become healthy:

1) Lavender oil

This essential oil is known for its calming scent, antimicrobial properties, soothing the scalp, and promoting hair growth.

Lavender oil helps nourish the hair follicles, strengthen hair strands, and minimize breakage. It helps reduce dandruff and contributes to an overall healthier scalp.

2) Tea Tree oil

Known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, tea tree oil is one of the best essential oils for hair. It helps in treating dandruff and prevents scalp infections.

It is an excellent essential oil for those with oily or flaky scalp. The hair growth is stimulated as tea tree oil comes into action through its cleansing actions. It helps unclog the pores of the scalp and lets the tea tree oil stimulate the hair follicles.

3) Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is one of the best essential oils that has a refreshing aroma and a cooling sensation. This can help heal scalp irritation, reduce dandruff, promote blood circulation, and stimulate hair growth.

Just 4-5 drops of peppermint into any carrier oil like coconut oil or almond oil can help stimulate hair growth.

4) Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps with a healthy scalp, improves blood circulation to the hair follicles, and strengthens the hair. It helps reduce dandruff and results in improved overall hair quality.

It helps prevent premature greying, reduce hair loss, and relieve pain and stress. Adding 4-5 drops of Rosemary oil to the regular carrier oil can help stimulate hair growth and reduce hair fall.

5) Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is a popular essential oil for hair. It resembles the natural oil that is produced by the scalp. It makes it an excellent moisturizer for both the hair and scalp.

Jojoba oil hydrates the hair and prevents dandruff. It balances the oil production of the scalp and leaves the hair nourished. One can use jojoba oil for their hair and add 4-5 drops to the carrier oil.

6) Cedarwood oil

Cedarwood oil has antimicrobial properties and it helps maintain a healthy scalp environment. This essential oil stimulates hair follicles and promotes blood circulation.

It reduces hair loss, strengthens hair follicles, helps cleanse and rebalance natural oils in the hair, and combats fungal or bacterial infections. It has an earthy scent that adds a nice touch to the haircare routine.

7) Ylang Ylang oil

Ylang Ylang oil is known for its sweet fragrance. It can control excess oil production on the scalp. It also provides a natural shine to the hair.

The calming aroma helps create a relaxing haircare experience and relieves anxiety. It helps promote hair growth and thickens the hair. It reduces dandruff with constant use and eliminates the potential of an itchy scalp.

8) Chamomile oil

Chamomile oil is one of the best essential oils for hair care. It prevents split ends and restores the vibrancy of the hair.

It helps soothe the scalp, reduces dandruff, and helps lessen hair fall. Adding 4-5 drops in a carrier oil like coconut oil or almond during a nice head massage can help enhance the benefits of the essential oil.

Adding these oils to the regular haircare routine can be really beneficial for the hair. They help address various hair concerns and help provide a sensory experience. If one is looking for stronger hair strands or less dandruff, these eight essential oils can be an amazing addition to haircare.