What cologne does Messi wear? 

Lionel Messi, one of the most celebrated football players, is known for his subtle and refined sense of style, often favoring simplicity in his appearances. However, fans are often curious about the scent he wears, prompting frequent discussions on platforms like Reddit and Quora regarding his choice of cologne.

A notable claim regarding Messi's scent emerged from Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty's wife, Jen. She garnered attention by stating that the Argentinian footballer's sweat smells like cologne, sparking interest among fans. Jen made the statement after she got her hands on the footballer's jersey and tweeted the information about the Inter Miami footballer sweating straight cologne.

In 2023, Lionel Messi launched his own fragrance brand, 'Messi Fragrance,' at Cosmoprof North America's Miami show. However, the perfume has yet to hit the market, it is expected to debut in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few titles, let us know your opinion.

What cologne does Lionel Messi wear?

While there hasn't been an official confirmation from the footballer himself on which cologne or scent he wears, fans speculate he likes the CHANEL ALLURE HOMME SPORT Eau de Toilette Spray ($165) and YSL's Tuxedo ($295).

One of the websites mentions that the footballer wears the Air-Val International FC Barcelona Eau de Toilette Spray for Men ($25), since the scent was curated in his honor. While one cannot say for sure if these are the fragrances the Argentinian footballer uses, fans can purchase either of these fragrances to smell as close to their favorite Argentinian football player as possible:

CHANEL ALLURE HOMME SPORT Eau de Toilette Spray ($165):

With a staggering 6.5 million views on TikTok, Chanel's ALLURE HOMME SPORT Eau de Toilette Spray has garnered significant positive traction and has been featured as one of Messi's favorite perfumes by a YouTube channel called Perfume Delight.

Some media pages have also featured the spray as one of the scents that Messi uses and smells like. CHANEL's Allure Home Sport Eau de Toilette is a well-balanced fragrance that exudes energizing woody scents and finely balances between sensuality and freshness. As CHANEL describes it, the scent is ideal for someone who loves to enjoy the great outdoors and lives life stylishly.

The composition of the scent features Italian mandarin, which overpowers the clean and intense notes of cedar accord along with the notes of almondy-smelling tonka beans. The scent is accompanied by notes of white musk, which creates an enveloping and deep trail for the fragrance.

Some of the dupes of CHANEL's Allure Home Sport Eau de Toilette include:

Versace POUR HOMME MEN'S FRAGRANCE ($105)

DIOR Homme Cologne ($105-$175)

YSL Tuxedo ($295):

Tuxedo by Yves Saint Laurent is a spicy unisex fragrance that blends the matte texture of smoked patchouli and ambergris accord to deliver a dark and magnetic appeal. The fragrance is infused with sharp-smelling black pepper and cardamom, giving the scent a spicy angle. YSL defines Tuxedo as a bold masculine fragrance transformed into a feminine staple.

This warm and spicy fragrance is encased in a simple yet meaningful glass bottle featuring a black cap, which signifies the fabric of the suit the scent is named after.

Some of the dupes of YSL Tuxedo include:

Maison Alhambra The Tux ($41.10)

Afnan Turathi Brown ($38.59)

Kintsugi by Masque Milano ($98.18)

Read More: What perfume does Rihanna wear?

After news of Messi's sweat smelling like cologne went viral, all his fans have been keen on getting an official statement from the footballer on which cologne he wears.