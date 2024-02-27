As someone who commands attention not only with her music but also with her beauty and fashion choices, one can't help wondering, "What perfume does Rihanna wear?" Many stars claim that the singer smells good, which has made plenty of her fans curious about her fragrance choices.

Multiple celebs and media personalities have gone on record to confess how heavenly Rihanna smells in real life. Cardi B screamed out, "She smells good!" when she met the singer during the 2023 BET Awards. YouTube sensation Nikkie Tutorials has also mentioned Rihanna smelled "like heaven" when she hugged the singer at a Fenty Beauty event.

Black-ish star Miles Brown also shared what the songstress smells like in person. In a 2020 Instagram post of a snap with the singer, a fan asked if the rumors are true that Rihanna smells great and what she smells like, to which the actor replied, "Shea butter and success."

What perfume does Rihanna wear?

People agree that the songstress smells great and has been dubbed the best-smelling celebrity by others. But what perfume does Rihanna wear to have that heavenly smell stars who have met her are raving about?

Love, Don’t Be Shy by Killian

While Rihanna has never confirmed what fragrance she wears, an old 2016 Instagram video posted by the singer’s friend, @stylishagent, revealed her best-kept secret.

In the clip, reposted by @killianparis, the singer can be heard in the background, protesting and saying, "That's some secret bull****. I don't even tell anyone what I wear," as her friend revealed that she wears Killian; specifically the Love, Don't be Shy Eau de parfum.

This perfume by Killian, released in 2007, is a floral gourmand fragrance. The top and heart notes blend sweet and floral scents, opening with a spark of orange blossom, entertained by the sugary accord of marshmallow, rose, and honeysuckle.

Perfume seekers who want to smell like the songstress can purchase this luxury perfume, priced at $295, which evokes seduction with every spritz. Or, they can get their hands on some popular Killian Love, Don't Be Shy dupes.

These affordable perfumes bring similar sweet and floral gourmands that the singer's signature perfume is known for.

Dossier Floral Marshmallow ($39 on Dossier)

Oakcha Sweet Addict ($39 on Oakcha)

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Nectar ($175 at Sephora)

Read more: 7 Designer perfume deals under $100

Fenty Eau de Parfum

Another answer to the question, "What perfume does Rihanna wear?" is the fragrance the singer released under her beauty brand, Fenty. According to the star, featured on the Fenty Beauty website,

“Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you.”

Warm and sensual, the Fenty luxury perfume evokes a big and bold aroma that makes no apologies and lingers on the skin. The fragrance is brought to life by notes of fruits like blueberry and tangerine with floral aromas of Bulgarian rose, magnolia, and geranium for added depth. Its bright, sweet, and juicy composition settles into an enveloping musk warmth with unexpected vanilla and coconut touches.

It's priced at $140, which one can get from the Fenty Beauty website.

So, these are the perfumes the singer wears to smell so good and leave a lasting impression on anyone who meets her. Get these fragrances at the prices on the brand's official website and online stores like Sephora and Amazon.

Read more: 7 New fragrances released in 2024