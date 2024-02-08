7 Designer perfume deals under $100 on Beauty House

Anyone desiring to find their next signature scent for the new year but is on a budget can check out designer perfume deals under $100 via Beauty House.

With an extensive collection of luxury perfumes for men and women, including completely gender-neutral aromas, from the world’s most renowned brands, Beauty House has something to offer all perfume enthusiasts.

And the best part? Whether an aroma geek is searching for an amber floral perfume or something with a spicier, woodier scent, plenty of these perfumes are available at a discounted price, which makes shopping for luxury perfume easier and cheaper than ever.

7 Designer perfume deals under $100 you can find on Beauty House

1. Versace Oud Oriental

Oud Oriental by Versace is an exquisite amber woody fragrance first introduced in 2014, specifically created with women in mind. The floral top notes of rose, saffron, and freesia find a perfect balance with the deeper notes of violet, heliotrope, and patchouli. Meanwhile, the base notes of agarwood, sandalwood, leather, and vanilla settle into a luxurious powdery finish.

Beauty House is offering this designer aroma at a discounted price of $68.20 through their designer perfume deals.

2. Hermes L’Ombre Des Merveilles

Christine Nagel, a renowned perfumer, created the amber woody scent L’Ombre des Merveilles by Hermes for men and women.

Introduced in 2020, this Eau de Parfum takes the sensuality of tonka bean to create a woody and mysterious base that lingers, enveloped by the heart of incense and adorned by the depth of black tea on top.

It is available at Beauty House for a discounted price of $49.90.

3. Giorgio Armani My Way Intense

My Way Intense by Giorgio Armani is an intense vanilla floral fragrance designed with women in mind. Launched in 2021, this EDP’s luxurious floral aroma from orange blossom and tuberose finds an addictive balance from vanilla and sandalwood at the base.

A perfume enthusiast can add this EDP to their perfume collection at the best-deal price of $68.90.

4. Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori

Gucci’s Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori is a sultry, feminine amber floral fragrance designed specifically for women by Alberto Morillas and introduced in 2019. The enticing aroma of the combined floral and powdery scents from honeysuckle and jasmine top notes is heightened by a heart of tuberose. Finally, the blend of damask rose and orris at the base creates an intoxicating, lasting impression.

This EDP is available for purchase from the site’s designer perfume deals for a discounted price of $83.90.

5. Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense

Perfect Intense Eau de Parfum by Marc Jacobs is a luxurious amber floral fragrance, crafted by the talented Domitille Michalon Bertier, specifically for women.

Launched in 2021, this fragrance boasts a beautiful blend of narcissus and night-blooming jasmine top notes with almond notes at the heart. Finally, the base note of sandalwood creates a warm and inviting aroma for a perfectly balanced fragrance.

This luxury perfume can be purchased at a discounted price of $99.90 under the store's designer perfume deals.

6. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Created by the talented noses of Dominique Ropion, Loc Dong, and Carlos Benaim, Euphoria by Calvin Klein is an amber floral fragrance specially dedicated to women. Introduced in 2005, this EDP is a blend of exotic fruits and seductive florals that settles in a rich, creamy signature of black violet, mahogany, and liquid amber.

This EDP is available at the store’s designer perfume deals at a best-deal price of $40.90.

7. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared

Designed with men in mind, this Viktor & Rolf perfume evokes an aura of spice and sweetness while maintaining an inviting warmth.

The EDP’s vibrancy is characterized by the explosive pink pepper and red fruits that ignite the senses before it slowly reveals the heart of flaming red pepper and cinnamon. Finally, the intense spices find balance with the subtle warmth and sweetness of tobacco and benzoin.

The store offers designer perfume deals with this EDP on sale for $94.90.

Beauty House offers various fragrances from designer brands worldwide, catering to the different tastes and aroma preferences of all fragrance enthusiasts. What's more, their designer perfume deals under $100 make it easier and cheaper to find a new favorite perfume with just a few clicks.

