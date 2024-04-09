5 Best performance body care products from OffCourt to take care of post-sweat skin

OffCourt is an athletic personal care brand offering a range of unisex performance body care products designed for active lifestyles. Formulated with science-backed ingredients that combat the effects of sweat, such as odor-causing bacteria and dehydration, OffCourt products are specially crafted to cleanse, nourish, and refresh post-sweat skin.

The lineup includes body washes, lightweight moisturizers, and an eau de toilette suitable for everyday wear. Focusing on cleanliness and functionality, OffCourt performance body care products are free from questionable ingredients like silicones, parabens, and paraffin. Furthermore, they are cruelty-free and tested on athletes rather than animals.

Enriched with skin-benefitting ingredients like prebiotics, creatine, and glycolic acid, OffCourt formulas boast modern, fresh, chemical-free scents that are gender-neutral and not overpowering.

What’s more? OffCourt performance body care products are affordably priced, with most items retailing under the $16 mark, except for their cologne.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few products from the brand, let us know more in the comments.

5 Performance body care products from OffCourt

For those leading active lifestyles seeking to maintain freshness and fight the effects of sweat, we’ve selected 5 OffCourt performance body care products to enhance their post-sweat routine.

These performance body care products feature OffCourt’s three signature fragrances: Fresh Citron and Driftwood, Fig Leaves and White Musk, and Coconut Water and Sandalwood.

Deep Cleansing Body Wash

Exfoliating Body Soap

Light-Weight Facial Hydrator

Performance Body Spray

Fragrance

1) Deep Cleansing Body Wash

The OffCourt Deep Cleansing Body Wash is a 2-in-1 body wash that cleanses and exfoliates. Formulated with a rich-lathering formula, it combines glycolic and lactic acids to provide chemical, particle-free exfoliation. Additionally, its pH-balanced and sulfate-free composition ensures it won’t strip the skin of its essential natural oils.

This body wash is offered in three of OffCourt’s signature scents.

Price: $16 (Official Website)

2) Exfoliating Body Soap

Despite its name, OffCourt’s Exfoliating Body Bar Soap is a multi-function performance body care product that exfoliates, cleanses, hydrates, and nourishes post-sweat skin. With a palm oil-based formula, it creates a rich lather.

Featuring exfoliating salt particles and pumice, the soap has a medium-grit texture for removing dead skin and impurities. Individuals can use it as a regular bar soap or as a detailer for rough areas such as knees and elbows.

It is enriched with additional ingredients like shea butter, sunflower seed extract, and olive oil, known for their soothing and hydrating ingredients.

Price: $8.50 (Official Website)

Read more: 7 Best glycerin soaps for gentle cleansing

3) Light-Weight Facial Hydrator

OffCourt’s Light-Weight Facial Hydrator lives up to its name, offering a weightless, non-greasy formula designed to absorb into the skin.

Featuring an oil-free formula, this face moisturizer can be incorporated into both morning and evening skincare routines, providing a refreshing burst of hydration whenever needed or even on sweaty skin. It has creatine, which is known to build the skin’s firmness and ability to fight signs of aging. Vitamin C and prebiotics are also present in the formula, two ingredients that are known to brighten and smooth the complexion.

Price: $14 (Official Website)

Read more: 10 Best silicone-free moisturizers

4) Performance Body Spray

The OffCourt Performance Body Spray features an aluminum-free formula designed to do two things: act as a deodorizing agent to fight body odor at its source and be a light cologne that has an 8-hour lasting power.

Formulated with odor-controlling active ingredients, this body spray provides targeted protection against body odor when applied to the underarms before sweating. Enriched with prebiotics, it supports the growth of good bacteria, effectively keeping odor-causing bacteria in check.

In addition to the three signature OffCourt fragrances, the performance body spray also comes in the Dogpound x OffCourt version. It has a suede scent profile blended with white musk, sparkling citrus, moss oak, petitgrain, neroli, saffron, and orris aromas.

Price: $14 (Official Website)

5) Fragrance

OffCourt’s final performance body care product is a clean, vegan eau de toilette featuring a gender-neutral fragrance formulated for everyone to enjoy. It can be used after a shower or as a post-workout refresh, and it has a staying power of up to 6 hours.

Pick from the unisex cologne in three signature fragrances, including:

Fresh citron + Driftwood (lightest out of the three scents, with citrus and woody notes)

(lightest out of the three scents, with citrus and woody notes) Fig leaves + White musk (medium-bodied scent with earthy, green tones, and clean white musk)

(medium-bodied scent with earthy, green tones, and clean white musk) Coconut water + Sandalwood (deepest aroma of the three with fresh coconut, warm woody notes, and herbal undertones)

Price: $55 (Official Website)

Whether it’s after a practice on the court or a workout at the gym, OffCourt’s performance body care products are designed to treat post-sweat skin with refreshing formulas. These products are available for purchase on the official OffCourt website.

The brand also offers custom kits of body care essentials, including a gym bag kit and a triple threat body kit for simplified post-sweat routines.

Read more: Bodycare vs skincare: How to separate the two routines?