The 10 Best unisex colognes perfect as signature scents

Unisex colognes have long moved beyond the binary gender domain, embracing the strict tracings between floral, fruity, spicy, and muskiness in the perfume industry. Worn by anyone, today's unisex colognes have to be neither inherently masculine nor feminine to be an individual's signature scent.

With the gender divide in the fragrance world relatively new, thanks to marketing in the late 20th century, unisex colognes most significantly emphasize their distinctive fragrant lines.

For instance, in the mid-90s, Calvin Klein's CK One EDT made its debut, representing the iconic unisex colognes of that era. This fragrance marked the onset of a new era, characterized by clean and sustainable aromatic profiles. Its entry into the fragrance world signaled a bold shift towards unisex scents, setting the stage for a transformative trend in the industry.

“This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands (Products). Please let us know more in the comments.“

Top 10 unisex colognes for a long-lasting impression with signature aromas

In recent times, many perfume brands, by joining the fragrance game, have emerged as cult favorites for many perfume aficionados. Courtesy of their eye-catching and sleek packages, unisex colognes' enigmatic scents, and minimalist glass bottles cater to an all-around sensory venture.

Team Sportskeeda has designed a list of the top unisex colognes, perfect as signature scents that tickle a perfume enthusiast's olfactory nerves.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver Edition Eau de parfum

Amouage Meander Eau de parfum

Calvin Klein CK One Eau de toilette

Aesop Hwyl Eau de parfum

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Eau de parfum

Byredo Velvet Haze Eau de parfum

Full Ylang-Ylang Eau de parfum

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de parfum

Boy Smells Genderful Violet Ends Cologne de parfum

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

1) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver Edition Eau de parfum

This is a luxurious Eau de Parfum by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which is aptly named Gentle Fluidity. A multi-faceted aroma created from warm woody keynotes of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musk, ambery woods, and vanilla caters to a long-lasting sillage.

Price: $525 (Official website)

2) Amouage Meander Eau de parfum

Launched in 2020, Amouage Eau de Parfum's jade bottle with a stone-studded neck catches the eye of a perfume enthusiast.

With its spicy, woody note of olibanum oil, carrot heart, pink pepper, black pepper oil, orris, rose, capriole heart, and vetiver oil, this EDP's aroma stays green and springy with a decent sillage.

Perfect for special evening outs, this EDP is a complex, layered scent that pays homage to the monsoon season in the Oman plateaus.

Price: $459 (Official website)

Read more: What are the top new perfumes for 2024? Explore the year's favorite fragrances

3) Calvin Klein CK One Eau de toilette

None of the unisex colognes' list can be a complete one, sans the Calvin Klien Eau de Toilette. Hanging in the air all through the late 90s, this age-old alternative by Calvin Klein is clean, young, and citrus-laden, thanks to its green tea, bergamot, cardamom, violet, rose, nutmeg, amber, and musk keynotes.

Price: $109 (Official website)

4) Aesop Hwyl Eau de parfum

Noted for its loamy, eccentric formulations, Aesop brings perfume enthusiasts a medley of smoke-laden and spicy keynotes in Hwyl EDP.

This bizarre-smelling scent is a fine blend of thyme, elemi, nutmeg, cypress, geranium, suede, vetiver, cedarwood, and patchouli. This fragrance hints at a unisex floral scent without the sweetness.

Price: $170 (Official Beauty)

5) Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Eau de parfum

This Eau de Parfum's dark, sultry aroma features keynotes of rum, leather, and plum that settle into a leathery-woody base of bergamot, milk, amber, and patchouli. Perfect for casual outings or special night outs, this unisex cologne comes with a satisfactory sillage.

Price: $134 (Selfridges)

Read more: Attar vs perfume oil: Benefits & Drawbacks

6) Byredo Velvet Haze Eau de parfum

In recent years, this Stockholm-based brand, Byredo, has gained a cult following for the right reasons. Following a minimalist approach, this unisex eau de parfum is an engaging one.

A perfect EDP for those in love with an ambery-musk aroma is layered with forest greens—the right blend of coconut, hibiscus, bergamot, patchouli, tuberose, osmanthus, musk, cacao, and ambrette. This unisex EDP is also widely beloved for its intriguing and long-lasting scent.

Price: $433.40 (Official website)

7) Full Ylang-Ylang Eau de parfum

This Eau de parfum from The Body Shop falls under the limited Full Flowers collection.

Perfect for all-day wear, this new unisex EDP keynote of ylang-ylang, black pepper, and vanilla draws its inspiration from the entire flower's gendered parts. A distinctive and deliciously spicy bottled aroma, this unisex white floral scent has a decent sillage.

Price: $79 (Official website)

8) Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de parfum

Spritzing this Le Labo EDP and walking outside the door guarantees to grab the attention of passersby! This distinctive EDP, being one of the most loved unisex perfumes, is popular for good reason.

Thanks to its notes of cardamon, iris, violet, ambrox, Australian sandalwood, papyrus, and cedarwood, its earthy and grounded aroma caters to an intoxicating, fluid sillage.

Price: $275 (Selfridges)

9) Boy Smells Genderful Violet Ends Cologne de parfum

Within Boy Smells' Genderful universe, its blend of masculine and feminine aromatic notes is an expert combination that encourages a sense of duality for the perfumer.

Within this EDP's collection, Violet Ends cologne is made with rhubarb, bergamot, black pepper, black tea, tobacco leaf, incense, white birch, tanned leather, and smoked papyrus, turning it into a dark, warm, and complex fragrance.

Price: $170 (Official website)

10) Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Yet another fragrant gem from the powerhouse Jo Malone London, this is one of the earthy-sage and wood-forward unisex colognes blended with fresh sea salt, ambrette seeds, sea salt, and sage.

A few sprinkles evoke the fresh feel of windswept coastal shorelines, unruly waves, and mighty cliffs, turning it into a perfect neutral EDP for the spring and summer months.

Price: $172 (Official website)

Read more: 10 Most expensive colognes to avail in 2024

Perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these unisex colognes to fit into the box of signature perfumes, from the brand's in-house sites or e-commerce sites like Selfridges.