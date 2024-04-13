7 Muscle rubs for runners in 2024

Muscle rubs are one of the go-to balms, creams, and gels for many runners and other athletes that help their ongoing misery of sore and stiff muscles after a workout.

Runners’ intense training regimen can leave the muscles feeling tight and raw, so it’s important to have products that can tackle specific aches and pains to boost recovery time. Moreover, some muscle rubs are capable of treating bruising and chafing marks, even decreasing the built-up lactic acid.

Recovery rubs frequently contain two common ingredients: methyl salicylate and menthol, both of which are nerve desensitizers. Capsaicin from chili peppers can also be found, which is used to boost the warming effect.

7 Best muscle rubs for runners

For runners or anyone who wants a massage balm to help soothe aching muscles after a workout, here’s a curated list of the 7 best muscle rubs that can help the body recover from pains and aches:

Penetrex Joint and Muscle Therapy

BetterYou Body Gel

Biofreeze Gel

Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Ointment

Social CBD Muscle Rub

Bengay Ultra Strength Cream

Voltaren Pain Relief Gel

1) Penetrex Joint and Muscle Therapy

This muscle rub is made with natural ingredients known to soothe and relieve discomfort. It has arnica, vitamin B6, and MSM, which work together to help relieve pain symptoms, reduce skin inflammation and bruising, and boost muscle recovery after exercise as well.

Without any burning or freezing sensation, the muscle rub can be applied to relieve aches and pains in the back, neck, wrist, hand, foot, knee, and more. It is safe to use with complementary therapies like ice packs, massagers, and heating pads as well.

Price—$18.95 (Penetres)

2) BetterYou Magnesium Body Gel

This muscle rub’s concentrated formula is made of magnesium with added water and natural starch as a gelling agent to help with product consistency. The formula is 30% magnesium chloride, which is known to help with different kinds of pain, including muscle cramps, back pain, and even headaches, and supports muscle function as well.

It is intended for targeted application for use on aching joints and muscles and is safe to use for all ages as well.

Price—$16 (BetterYou)

3) Biofreeze Cool the Pain Gel

Biofreeze ‘Cool the Pain’ gel-based muscle rub is made primarily with a cooling menthol-based formulation that can serve as cold therapy to override pain signals. It can be used for pain relief for sore muscles, sprains, bruises, strains, simple backaches, and sore joints with 4% menthol as the active ingredient in the formulation.

Another ingredient in this muscle rub is Arnica Montana Flower Extract, a botanical extract from the arnica plant with anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing qualities. Additionally, there is burdock extract, which reduces pain and swelling and is used as an anti-inflammatory in conventional therapy.

Price—$13.18 (Target)

4) Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Ointment

Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Ointment’s formula is an equal blend of camphor and menthol that is intended to relieve minor aches and pains from over-exertion, stiff muscles, backaches, and joint and muscle strains. Both camphor and menthol, which are the active ingredients used in this formulation, are topical analgesics.

This product also contains cassia oil, cajuput oil, and clove oil. When used together, these ingredients give the skin a warming effect and anti-inflammatory benefits. This product is also non-staining.

Price—$17.99 (Amazon)

5) Social CBD Relief and Recovery Cream

Social CBD’s extra-strength muscle cream formula provides instant relief and an ice bath-freezing sensation. It offers a boost in recovery after straining or exercising. This product’s combination of pain-relieving ingredients, including arnica Montana flower extract, menthol, and aloe, helps to provide a cooling effect to relieve pain and inflammation.

CBD hemp extract, a plant extract that has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects, is another ingredient in this product. Aloe vera leaf extract, which is rich in humectants, also serves as a conditioning hydrator for the skin. This product comes with a natural aroma of mint.

Price—$34.99 (Social CBD)

6) Bengay Ultra Strength Cream

The formula of this muscle rub comprises three topical analgesic ingredients, which can be applied to target the site of pain. It is intended for minor muscle and joint pain, bruises, sprains, backache, and arthritis pain.

In addition to pain relief, its blend of active ingredients, including camphor, menthol, and methyl salicylate, work together to provide a cooling sensation to the area.

With its ultra-strength formula, the product is not intended to be used with a heating pad.

Price—$16 (Amazon)

7) Voltaren Topical Gel

Voltaren Topical Gel is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory and pain relief muscle rub intended for joint pain, muscle stiffness, and arthritis pain relief. This formulation is a non-greasy gel and cream hybrid texture and has a clean scent and cooling effect on the skin.

The product website states that it is the “first full prescription strength OTC topical NSAID gel.” Diclofenac, a generic name for an NSAID that reduces pain and swelling, is the active ingredient in the formulation.

Price—$22.49 (Target)

These are seven of the best muscle rubs that runners and other athletes can get to keep in the medicine cabinet or the gym bag to soothe soreness after a hard workout.

