Mil Usos Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm for athletes: Where to buy, ingredients, and benefits

Mil Usos is well known for the Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm, specifically formulated for busy and always-on-the-go athletes. It's the brand’s 5-in-1 moisturizer and the 3rd step in their 3-step skincare routine. The formula contains botanical oils like cranberry seed, pomegranate, and sea buckthorn.

Mil Usos, which is a new Los Angeles-based skincare brand, entered the skincare scene in August 2023 with their minimalist formulas designed for those with active lifestyles. With a tight collection of three multifunction products, Mil Usos aims to offer athletes a fuss-free 3-step skincare routine, no matter their skin type.

One of their hero products is the Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm, which is available for purchase at the brand's official website.

More about Mil Usos Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm for athletes

The Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm, which retails for $52 on the official Mil Usos Skincare website, is a one-and-done moisturizing athlete-specific skincare product. It’s designed for those who don’t have a lot of time for a multi-step skincare regimen. Individuals can use it from head to toe—for hair, scalp, face, lips, and all over the body, thereby justifying the one-and-done tag.

The product description on the brand website is as follows:

“[It] deeply repairs and rejuvenates the skin—speeds up skin cell renewal, controls sebum production, evens skin tone, and [has] brightening extracts to address hyperpigmentation.”

With a multi-use formula, the Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm for athletes can replace plenty of other skincare products and can be used as a moisturizer, face serum, hand cream, scalp and hair oil, body lotion, and even deodorant.

It has a water-free and concentrated formula and comes with a vibrant yellow color. Texture-wise, the Multi-Use Balm closely resembles a face oil rather than a cream moisturizer, once applied to the face.

Mil Usos Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm: Ingredients and benefits

This balm is an all-around balm moisturizer and more. According to their website, the Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm "soothes all manner of redness, irritation, and inflammation, including chafing, sunburn, windburn, heat rash, and bug bites.”

This multi-use balm for athletes features lightweight and non-comedogenic oils that hydrate the skin without leaving a heavy or sticky feeling. These oils are:

Cranberry seed oil

Mil Usos’ hero ingredient in their products, including the Multi-Use Balm, is US-sourced cranberry seed oil. The oil is generally lightweight in texture and the only plant oil that contains Omega 3, 6, and 9 in optimum ratio. It’s also among the few plant oils with all eight types of vitamin E.

With these characteristics, cranberry seed oil is known to calm dry and inflamed skin as well as deeply moisturize and strengthen the natural moisture barrier. Cranberry seed oil also has benzoic acid, which is known to fight inflammation and skin irritation.

Sea buckthorn oil

This botanical oil is known for its golden hue and is used in many anti-aging products. It’s also moisturizing and calming, and is a rich source of vitamin C that helps with skin hydration, protection, and brightening.

Pomegranate oil

Pomegranate seed oil is famous for its massive store of vitamin C, which can help brighten the complexion, fade dark spots, and infuse the skin with deep hydration. It also enhances collagen production in the skin, which can help achieve a plumper complexion.

Other notable ingredients in the product include:

Bakuchiol

Green tea

Bisabolol

Licorice

Tocotrienols

Curcumin

Jojoba oil

Glyceryl Laurate

Lauric Triglycerides

The Mil Usos Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm’s formula excludes all fragrances and essential oils. It’s also free of preservatives, sulfates, parabens, petrochemicals, phthalates, and silicones.

The Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm for athletes is designed to be the only moisturizer an athlete needs for the entire body. A tiny amount of the vibrant yellow balm can be applied to clean skin, including the scalp, lips, and anywhere in the face and body that needs moisturization.

When used to treat itchy scalp, a small amount can be applied using the fingertips before giving the scalp a massage and rinsing. It can also be applied to hair overnight for deep conditioning.

The balm can also be used instead of a balm cleanser for melting waterproof makeup and sunscreen before proceeding with a face cleanser.