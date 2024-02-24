10 Best Korean multi-balms for an affordable skincare routine

Korean multi-balms are a beauty trend that has piqued the interest of many skincare seekers from its unsubtle product placement in numerous Korean drama series. They have quickly become a crowd favorite for their convenient multi-tasking benefits. Several Korean multi-balms provide both make-up and skincare benefits, including reducing dullness and acting as a facial illuminator.

While the K-beauty must-have started with the pink wonder stick from KAHI, famously used by Korean actress Kim Go-Eun in the 2020 drama series The King: The Eternal Monarch, other Korean beauty and skincare brands have long since joined the trend. As a result, there are now numerous such Korean multi-balms with upgraded variants.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

What are Korean multi-balms?

Korean multi-balms are essentially oversized lip balms, but they are formulated to provide multi-tasking beauty and skincare benefits. It’s a skincare product born from the need to maintain beauty while reducing skin contact to avoid transferring germs to the skin as much as possible.

Some of these multi-balms are made with fermented oil from Jeju, a range of plant extracts, and salmon collagen. They are meant to provide long-term hydration by creating a moisture barrier. Apart from this, they also stimulate collagen production, restore skin elasticity, and reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

10 Best Korean multi-balms

Dubbed the miracle in a stick, a few swipes of a multi-balm stick can give the skin an instant glow. It leaves the complexion looking supple and hydrated, staying true to the Korean glass skin beauty trend.

KAHI Wrinkle Bounce Multi-Balm

AHC Premier Propolis Ampoule Balm

Thank You Farmer Rice Pure Multi-Balm

Mary & May Vegan Blackberry Multi Sun Balm

Ma:nyo V.Collagen Multi Balm

Pyunkang Yul Deep Nourishing Multi-Balm

LU’PIUM Relief Multi-Care Stick Balm

Banila Co Blooming Youth Multi Stick Balm

Farm Stay Cica Calming Multi-Balm

Haruharu Wonder Centella A.C.E. Multi-Balm

1. KAHI Wrinkle Bounce Multi-Balm

KAHI, a Korean beauty and skincare brand specializing in wrinkle care solutions, came up with the multi balm that started the K-beauty craze. The moisturizing balm owes its potent anti-aging benefits to collagen, salmon complex, and sodium DNA.

Meanwhile, its Jeju fermented oil is quickly absorbed into the skin and prevents moisture loss for an immediate natural glow effect.

Price: $35 (KAHI Cosmetics)

2. AHC Premier Propolis Ampoule Balm

This rich ampoule balm from AHC is designed to give TLC to dry and aging skin. Infused with 78% collagen with propolis and golden oil that’s been fermented for 48 hours, this touch-up balm brings concentrated treatment that iMovies skin texture and radiance.

Glide it anywhere that needs an extra boost of moisture and smoothness, any time of the day.

Price: $27 (Walmart)

3. Thank You Farmer Rice Pure Multi-Balm

Featuring a hydrating Korean multi-balm formula, Thank Your Farmer uses rice extract and five ceramides to bring intense but lightweight moisture to the skin. Along with hydration, this balm stick soothes irritated skin with Centella Asiatica and chickweed extract, making it perfect for sensitive and blemish-prone complexions.

It refreshes without heaviness or oiliness with a couple of swipes on dry, itchy, and uneven skin or chapped lips, hands, and elbows.

Price: $32.32 (YesStyle)

4. Mary & May Vegan Blackberry Multi Sun Balm

This Korean multi-balm is the perfect choice for a multi-tasking skincare product for a minimalist routine. Designed as an all-in-one solution, it acts as a moisturizer, wrinkle treatment, skin illumination, and sunscreen with every swipe.

It’s a dual multi-balm featuring an optimal blend of blackberry extract, blue lotus water, and jojoba seed oil. Together, these skincare powerhouses improve skin damage, moisturize the skin, and soften dead skin cells while providing SPF 50+ protection.

Price: $32 (Mary & May)

5. Ma:nyo V.Collagen Multi Balm

Featuring Ma:nyo’s very own COLLAGENEER formula, this Korean multi-balm improves skin elasticity and illuminates complexion through plant-based collagen and mushroom.

It’s best used in the last stage of the skincare regimen. The multi-balm glides softly on the skin, keeping the complexion moist and naturally glowy.

Price: $29 (Ma:nyo)

6. Pyunkang Yul Deep Nourishing Multi-Balm

This nourishing multi-balm stick from Pyunkang Yul gives the skin a healthy and beautiful Korean glass skin glow. It has ceramide NP for barrier care and botanical oils for skin nourishment.

Best used as a cream, it can be applied after a serum or layered on top of a moisturizing cream to lock in hydration.

Price: $13.50 (YesStyle)

7. LU’PIUM Relief Multi-Care Stick Balm

This multicare stick comfortably cares for dry and rough skin with its highly moisturizing formulas and seven types of nature-derived vegetable oils. With 99% natural ingredients, it’s a safe Korean multi-balm for ultra-sensitive skin.

The balm gives instant moisture and a natural glow anywhere it’s applied. All without the stickiness or oiliness.

Price: $28 (Amazon)

8. Banila Co Blooming Youth Multi Stick Balm

This multi-stick balm combines the skincare power of hyaluronic acid and peach collagen to target skin dryness and signs of aging. With a peach collagen blend from peach flower and hibiscus, it combats dryness and fine lines. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid locks in lasting moisture, leaving a plump skin effect.

Price: $21 (Banila Co)

9. Farmstay Cica Calming Multi-Balm

It is a facial serum in a stick that provides moisture, nourishment, and wrinkle care in just a couple of swipes. With Centella Asiatica, this multi-balm further provides soothing hydration that calms sensitive and problematic skin types.

In addition, essential nourishment is provided by its shea butter, sunflower seed, and moringa seed oil extracts.

Price: $23.36 (Farmstay)

10. Haruharu Wonder Centella A.C.E. Multi-Balm

This healing Korean multi-balm is plowed with a chock full of vitamins A, C, E, and K to provide deep nutrition while boosting skin elasticity. The vegan formula is silky and potent with sea buckthorn and Centella Asiatica, ensuring the skin looks hydrated, radiant, and healthy-looking. Price: $28 (Haruharu Wonder)

Korean multi-balms can be used before or after makeup and can be applied to the face, neck, and any area of the body that needs extra moisturizing, nourishment, or glow.

Get these multi-tasking sticks with the mentioned price tags on the official site of the brands or online stores like Amazon.