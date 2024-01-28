What are the best products from beauty and skincare brand Pixi? Explore products for flawless skin

Products from beauty and skincare brand Pixi have established themselves as industry favorites with their rave reviews and purse-friendly price ranges.

Petra Strand, a makeup artist and beauty industry veteran, founded Pixi in 1999, taking Soho by storm. The brand has been regularly trending on social media ever since. It created a buzz as a blogger-favorite beauty and skincare line, loved by models and celebrities alike.

Pixi is all about natural beauty, formulated with ingredients that allow the skin to be the best it can be, which earned votes from beauty enthusiasts desiring clean, cruelty-free products for healthy, flawless skin.

Best products from beauty and skincare brand Pixi for flawless skin

The cult beauty brand’s collection of skincare items dubbed, as Pixi Skintreats and cosmetics are meticulously formulated to bring out one’s natural, flawless beauty.

From award-winning Glow Tonic to retinol and vitamin C-infused skincare, these are must-add products from beauty and skincare brand Pixi.

Glow Tonic

Correction Concentrate

Overnight Retinol Oil

H20 SkinTint

Flawless Beauty Primer

Glow Mud Mask

+C Vit Brightening Perfector

1) Glow Tonic

The GHI award-winning Glow Tonic is arguably one of the most popular products from beauty and skincare brand Pixi. With 5% glycolic acid in the formula, Pixi’s Glow Tonic can be considered one of the gentlest AHA-infused products on the market.

The gentle formulation helps the skin acclimate to chemical exfoliation, giving the skin a smoother, brighter complexion without irritating or drying. Priced at $29, the toner can be a mega holy grail for anybody dealing with skin dullness and hyperpigmentation.

2) Correction Concentrate

Pixi’s Correction Concentrate is a creamy corrector that promises to reduce darkness as well as brighten and blur fine lines with ingredients like rosehip extract and vitamins A, C, and E. The melt-in-your-skin formula blends magically into the skin tone.

Priced at $12, the concealer serves as an all-in-one corrector for darkness and age lines for a flawless complexion.

3) Overnight Retinol Oil

Containing granactive retinoid, the face oil is gentler than other retinol-containing products, so it’s less likely to show signs of irritation. Meanwhile, the sweet almond oil adds richness to the consistency to nourish even the driest of skins without causing breakouts.

Because of its thicker consistency, a few drops of this overnight oil, priced at $24, is often enough for a smoothing overnight treatment.

4) H20 SkinTint

H20 SkinTint products from beauty and skincare brand Pixi glide over the skin to give even coverage that is breathable and long-lasting. A Lightweight gel formula with rose water and green tea is easy for the skin to absorb, making way for juicier, glowing skin.

Priced at $24, pick from 18 shades that match natural skin tones for a flawless finish.

5) Flawless Beauty Primer

For a makeup primer with skin-kind ingredients, look no further. Combining vitamins A, C, and E reveals revitalized, more even, flawless skin. The pinkish-nude hue adds a bit of shimmer for a glowy complexion.

The beauty primer, priced at $22, can be a skincare holy grail for prepping and priming skin for flawless makeup application.

6) Glow Mud Mask

Congested skin types will benefit from the 15-minute facial using mud mask products from the beauty and skincare brand Pixi. Combining ginseng, aloe vera, and clay, it works to get rid of skin impurities, prevent acne, and create a more radiant, flawless complexion.

Priced at $22, apply once a week or onto breakouts to help dry them out and see those blemishes off.

7) +C Vit Brightening Perfector

Containing vitamin C, this skin-perfector tone corrects and blurs imperfections to release brighter, more even-looking skin. Meanwhile, the ferulic acid adds an extra boost of brightening effects to take down redness and discoloration.

Priced at $18, use it solo or under makeup for an extra boost of complexion perfection.

Get the glow with the best products from beauty and skincare brand Pixi. Besides the brand’s official page, these products are also easily accessible on e-commerce sites such as Sephora, Marks & Spencer, Cult Beauty, Ulta Beauty, Revolve, and Amazon.

