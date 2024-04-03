7 Best Zo Skin Health products 

In the realm of the nourished epidermis, Zo Skin Health products have proved to be superior. The products are renowned for their high efficiency in skin health, making the skin nourished from within.

The celebratory dermatologist Zein Obagi founded the brand in 2007, intending to provide treatment for every type of skin owner.

Several products from its daily usages such as Health Gentle Cleansers, Sunscreen, etc bring exceptional changes in a few days. The products from Zo Skin Health are highly efficient and the highly advanced technology along with botanical extracts brings stand-out results.

Some of the best Zo Skin Health products

Choosing the best-selling products from the brand can be overwhelming sometimes. So, team Sportskeeda has enlisted some of the products below:

Gentle Cleanser

Hydrating Cream

Complexion Renewal Pads

Daily Power Defense

Complexion Clarifying Serum

Growth Factor serum

Sunscreen + Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed some products. Let us know about them in the comment section.

1) Zo Skin Health Gentle Cleanser

Zo Skin Health Gentle cleanser is one of the top-selling products from the brand. Helping the skin with deep cleansing, the product comprises Sodium lauroyl oat amino acids, which aid the skin by building the skin barrier.

The amalgamation of glycerine and botanical extract keeps the moisture, preventing the skin after wash. Also, the antioxidant elements slow the aging process of the skin and protect it from damage.

The best part about the cleanser is it suits all skin types and gently cleanses the skin of any oil and dirt.

Price: $49

2) Zo Skin Health Hydrating Cream

The Hydrating cream, probably one of the revolutionary hydrating products, showcases its result very quickly. Zox, Colloidal oatmeal, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-11, Ophiopogon Japonicus Root Extract, etc are the key ingredients of the product, making the cream a coveted one.

Ophiopogon Japonicus Root Extract aids in rebuilding the skin barrier while Zox, a compound of Vitamins, provides protection for the next 12 hours from the harsh environment.

The best effect can be seen if the cream is used with sunscreen and cleanser.

Price: $ 120

3) Complexion Renewal Pads

The Complexion Renewal pads is one of the customer's favorite products. The integral task of the pads is to remove dirt and oil from the skin while it healthily brightens the complexion.

The key compound of the product is the blending of salicylic acid and glycolic acid, keeping the skin hydrated and supple. Along with that, the botanical extract includes antioxidants to the skin.

Moreover, viscose cotton, a plant-based material, is used for the pad, taking care of environmental sustainability.

Price: $59

4) Daily Power Defense

Daily Power Defense serum, another best-selling product from the brand, is renowned for removing early signs of aging while protecting skin from damage. The brand introduces the Z Poly complex, which is a plant-derived polysaccharide complex, the key element of the product.

Vitamin A and E, Zo RRS2 are some of the ingredients, responsible for protection and soothing the redness. The Micrococcus lysate, the extract of Arabidopsis thaliana, takes care of the overall skin health.

This serum needs to be applied on dry skin and for better results, it can be applied with cleanser and sunscreen.

Price: $173

5) Complexion Clarifying Serum

Zo Skin Health Complexion Clarifying Serum, designed for the oily and acne-prone skin, helps to reduce sebum secretion. The best part about the serum is it can decongest the skin and soothe the redness.

It features a blending of Eugenia uniflora leaf, Syringa vulgaris, and Rosa canina extract, seamlessly balancing between excessive sebum secretion and shine. To work on oily skin, the product adds water-based salicylic acid, creating a non-drying look.

Price: $110

6) Growth Factor serum

Zo Skin Health Growth Factor Serum is a lightweight-based gel product that helps to remove fine lines and wrinkles, improving overall skin health.

The blending of fermented red ginseng extract and Disodium acetyl glucosamine phosphate ensures elasticity by restoring hydration to the skin. The inclusion of Dipeptide diamino butyryl benzylamine diacetate lowers the expression line while Angelica polymorpha sinensis root extract soothes the skin.

Price: $168

7) Sunscreen + Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Zo Skin Health Sunscreen + Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 works for dual purpose. While it protects skin from detrimental rays, the hydrating cream can work as a primer.

The amalgamation of 20% Zinc Oxide and 1% Titanium Dioxide works as the star element in the product, protecting skin from UVA and UVB rays. The meticulously selected compounds like Natural Melanin and vitamin E assist in protecting the skin.

The silicone infusion provides a silky finish on the skin, working as the face preparation before makeup.

Price: $67

Zo Skin Health products are hardly available on any other e-commerce websites or local shops except its official website. This is because the products are formulated with active ingredients so one should try them after the professional consultation.