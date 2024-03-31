 Micellar water vs makeup wipes: Benefits, and drawbacks

Micellar water has become a staple in the makeup routine, one of the best ways to remove makeup. On the other hand, makeup wipes have been catering to makeup enthusiasts to wipe off their makeup in a lazy way.

The makeup-removing water is a mild solution blended with soaps, which helps to remove the makeup. One needs to put water on the cotton pads to remove the dirt, grime, and oil from the skin.

On the other hand, makeup wipes are pre-soaked pads with cleansing ingredients. As it is prepared earlier, one can use them directly on the skin. However, when selecting between these two options, makeup enthusiasts often find themselves overwhelmed.

What is micellar water? Pros and cons

Originating in France, micellar water is a watery solution with mild soup that helps to remove makeup, dirt, and grime. It consists of water, hydrating ingredients, a mild concentration of soap, glycerine, etc.

Dermatologist Alok Vij explained to Cleaveland Clinic,

"The name comes from a micelle, which is a collection of molecules. And it’s called micellar water because there’s such a mild concentration of soap or detergent molecules in the water that it's basically like little microscopic bubbles floating in water, so it doesn’t even feel like a soapy solution — it just feels like water."

Micellar water has several benefits apart from cleansing makeup. It also protects the skin from clogging the pores. Some of the benefits of micellar water are-

Gentle to the skin.

Added ingredients are water, low-concentrated soap, glycerine, etc.

Does not need harsh rubbing to peel off the makeup.

Prevents skin from clogging the pores.

Provide hydration after washing.

Though it has several benefits, it is not con-free. Some of its drawbacks are-

Cannot remove all kinds of makeup.

Does not deep cleanse the skin.

Excessive use can show adverse effects on the skin.

What are the makeup wipes? Pros and cons

Like face wipes, makeup wipes are pre-soaked towelettes with chemicals to remove makeup. These products comprise alcohol and harsh chemicals like synthetic fiber, non-biodegradable plastic fragrances, etc.

Some of the benefits of makeup wipes are-

Easy way to remove makeup.

Less time-consuming and frugal.

Easily available in hotels or any drugstores.

Familiar to most of the people.

The cons of these wipes are-

Blended with various preservatives and harsh chemicals.

Needs harsh rubbing on the skin.

Not very eco-friendly as un-biodegradable plastics can be a burden to the earth,

Does not clean properly.

Can alleviate several skin problems.

Micellar water vs makeup wipes: Points of distinctions

Both products have their own set of pros and cons. Makeup wipes require harsh rubbing on the skin, which may negatively impact skin health. Additionally, while they claim to remove all makeup, they may not effectively clean the skin, leaving some makeup residue behind.

On the other hand, micellar water does what it claims. It can remove makeup or grime well and needs no after-wash. However, being a water-based solution, sometimes it fails to peel off waterproof makeup products like mascara.

Final takeaways

The result of the evaluation is quite notable. When it comes to wiping off the makeup, micellar water does the job pretty well, while wipes are not that efficient. Also, makeup wipes can also have adverse effects on the skin, making them more prone to acne. So, using water will be more beneficial in the long run while makeup wipes good choices as a quick fix.

