7 Vegan skincare brands to try from Sephora

Vegan skincare brands bring soothing, "good for the skin" alternatives to achieving a healthier complexion. Packed with plant-derived formulas, it's no wonder why this super-niche skincare category has created a major buzz in the beauty scene.

Using products from 100% vegan skincare brands guarantees a guilt-free pampering session as they are cruelty-free. They also contain more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than non-vegan options.

Catering to their growing populairty, there are not plenty of vegan beauty brands and products to choose from, including some of the buzzworthy skincare lines featured on Sephora.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best vegan skincare brands from Sephora

We've curated 7 best 100% vegan skincare brands with guaranteed safe-for-the-skin products and formulas on Sephora.

1) Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays, the 'Instagram Brand,' is known for its pretty pastel packaging and loved for its viral Jet Lag Mask. It is a female-founded brand that claimed fame after A-listers like Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jessica Alba, and Kim Kardashian shared their experience of using and loving it.

Starting with three celeb-approved glow-inducing face masks, Summer Fridays now has a diverse line of beauty items, including cleansers, face masks, serums, moisturizers, face oils, and more—all made with clean, 100% vegan formulas.

Best products to try from the brand:

Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer ($49)

Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid + Squalane ($42)

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration and Shine ($24)

Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum with Gentle Retinol Blend ($46)

Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil ($55)

2) Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe, famous for its fruit-forward skincare formulas, is a smashing hit in the beauty corner of TikTok. Young skincare obsessives are raving about the brand's take on Korean beauty rituals to help bring out the skin's inner glow.

From their viral Watermelon serum to various skincare products that address a range of skin woes like dryness, dullness, and aging skin, this brand has array of options for everyone.

Glow Recipe offers clean, cruelty-free, and vegan skincare options, certified by Leaping Bunny. Their products are infused with vitamins and antioxidant-rich fruits like plump and strawberry. The brand's Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask has manuka honey in it.

Stand-out products to try from the brand:

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Serum ($35)

Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer ($40)

Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner ($38)

Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser ($28)

Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum ($42)

3) Topicals

With their chic aluminum tube packaging, Topicals has gained an immense popularity. It has become a staple-worthy skincare brand for people who struggle with some of the largest skincare woes like hyperpigmentation, dark spots, sun damage, and scars.

The brand's Faded Serum sold out multiple times in retail stores. Formulated with "medicated botanicals," Topicals products have gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan skincare formulas that are great for sensitive, reactive, and eczema-prone skin.

Top vegan skincare products to try from Topicals:

Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm ($16)

Faded Serum for Dark Spots and Discoloration ($38)

Sealed Active Scar Filling Primer for Acne Prone Skin ($34)

Like Butter Moisturer for Dry, Sensitive, and Eczema-Prone Skin ($34)

Slather Exfoliating Body Serum with Retinol and AHAs ($30)

4) Tower 28 Beauty

Tower 28 Beauty, with its line of sensitive skin-friendly skincare and beauty items, swears by the 'no-no list' of ingredients by the National Eczema Association. It is also a 100% cruelty-free and vegan skincare brand.

The brand has racked up a list of famous fans with celebs like Joey King, Hailey Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo hooked on its line of SOS skincare products for sensitive skin.

Best Tower 28 Beauty products to get on Sephora:

SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray ($68)

LipSoftie Hydrating Tinted Lip Treatment Balm ($16)

SOS Daily Skin Narrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer ($24)

JuiceBalm Vegan Tinted Lip Balm ($16)

Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer ($22)

5) Olehenriksen

Olehenriksen focuses on natural ingredients to nourish and revitalize the skin. The brand has amassed a hefty following for its bottled-up formulas that give skincare seekers the signature spa-worthy "Ole Glow" results.

The Scandi beauty brand has created numrous best-selling vegan and cruelty-free skincare products that have transformed some of the most famous faces like Charlize Theron, Cher, and Selena Gomez.

Cult-favorite Olehenriksen skincare products to shop from Sephora:

Skin Barrier Strengthening Moisturizer with Peptudes and Niacinamide ($52)

10% AHA Lemonade Smoothing Scrub ($35)

Banana Bright + Vitamin C Eye Cream ($44)

Glow2OH 7% AHA Exfoliating Dark Spot Toner ($35)

Balancing Force Oil Control Toner ($35)

6) Youth To The People

From cactus serums to spinach-infused facial washes, skincare enthusiasts have been vouching for Youth To The People. This brand is famous for marrying skin science and unconventional superfoods.

Their products feature plant extracts-based pro-grade vegan skincare formulas, like powerful green juice drinks.

Best Youth to The People skincare products to amp up a beauty routine:

Superfood Gentle Antioxidant Cleanser ($68)

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Cream + Mask with Vitamin C ($52)

Superberry Hydrat + Glow Dream Oil with Squalane and Antioxidants ($49)

15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Brightening Serum for Uneven Tone ($72)

Adaptogen Deep Moisturizing Cream with Ashwaganda + Reishi ($58)

7) Fenty Skin

Fenty Skin delivers vegan, and gender-neutral skincare products for anybody who wants to amp up their beauty routines. The skincare line to Rihanna's equally buzzworthy Fenty Beauty, this brand features a range of products for achieving a bright, healthy-looking complexion.

Best-selling Fenty Skin products to get from Sephora:

Hydra Vizor Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF30 with Niacinamide ($40)

Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask ($23)

Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser with Barbados Cherry ($30)

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask ($37)

Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recover Gel-Cream ($46)

For skincare seekers who want to update their routines with clean, plant-derived skincare products, these vegan skincare products can be found on Sephora's shelves online and in-store.

Additionally, there are some skincare brands on Sephora like Drunk Elephant, Tatcha, Sol de Janeiro, and Kosas that (while not 100% vegan skincare brands), have plenty of vegan-friendly options.