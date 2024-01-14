Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray review: Beauty influencers love the hydrating face spray 

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is making waves in the beauty community, and for good reason. Influencers across the beauty spectrum can't stop raving about its exceptional hydrating properties. As a brand known for its commitment to clean beauty, Tower 28 Beauty has created a facial spray that refreshes and nourishes the skin.

This facial spray is a game-changer for those seeking a quick and effective way to revive and hydrate their skin. Formulated by Tower 28 Beauty, a brand known for its clean and inclusive approach to beauty, the SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is designed to soothe and refresh your skin throughout the day.

Libby Aubrey, in her YouTube video, Tower 28 SOS Spray VS SOS Serum, reviewed the facial spray and said,

"It's a really fine mist and the spray is really nice and doesn't come out in clumps. It has no fragrance as it says it's fragrance-free and it's just really a nice facial spray."

What Makes Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Unique?

1) Clean Ingredients:

Tower 28 prioritizes clean beauty, and this facial spray is no exception. Free from harsh chemicals, fragrances, and irritants, it's suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

2) Rich in Hydrating Ingredients:

Packed with nourishing ingredients like hypochlorous acid, aloe vera, and salt, this facial spray helps hydrate and calm the skin. Hypochlorous acid is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an excellent choice for soothing irritated skin.

3) Versatility:

The SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is versatile and can be used at any time of the day. Whether one needs a pick-me-up in the morning, a midday refresh, or a hydrating boost before bedtime.

How to use Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray?

1) Start with a Clean Face: Begin with a freshly cleansed face. This ensures that the facial spray can be absorbed effectively into the skin.

2) Hold at Arm's Length: Hold the spray about an arm's length away from the face. This distance allows for an even application without overwhelming the skin.

3) Spritz Generously: Spritz the facial spray generously over the face. One can use it alone or as a part of the skincare routine before or after applying moisturizer.

4) Pat Gently: After applying the spray, gently pat the face to help the product absorb into the skin. Avoid rubbing to prevent unnecessary irritation.

5) Use Throughout the Day: Feel free to use the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray whenever the skin needs a boost. Keep it in the bag for on-the-go hydration.

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray has garnered attention for good reason. Its clean ingredients, hydrating properties, and versatility make it a standout product in the beauty industry. With influencers praising its effectiveness, incorporating this facial spray into the skincare routine might be the refreshing addition the skin needs. Try it out and experience the hydrating benefits!