Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil : Where to get, price, and everything we know so far

Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil has been all over social media of late. This lip oil was launched just in time to cater to chapped lips in the winter. Released in January this year, soon after the brand's Lip Butter Balm that went viral, this lip oil provides high shine and deep hydration, explaining why it has already become a favorite with makeup and skincare enthusiasts.

A lip oil can be used to replace a lip gloss or lip balm, both of which need to be reapplied frequently. Lip oils not only deliver a glossy shine, but also soften, nourish, and protect the lips from cracking and dehydration.

Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil has been packaged to look like a makeup product with a frosted tube and doe foot applicator and functions like a color cosmetic too. It boasts of a sheer pigment in 4 nude colors — blush dreams, pink cloud, soft mauve, and rosewood nights.

Is Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil worth the hype?

Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil can be used by itself on bare lips or layered on other lip products to give your lips extra shine and dimension. The vegan formula of this lip oil comprises 9 plant-based oils such as jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil, grape seed oil, avocado oil, rosehip oil, squalane, raspberry seed oil, shea oil and castor seed oil to hydrate and soften dry lips.

It's also enriched with vitamin E and plant-based collagen to plump the lips. The hydrogenated polyisobutane in this product allows it to deliver a long-lasting shine.

Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil (image via Summer Fridays)

Pros

On the day Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil hit the market, the product made it to the top of Sephora’s lip oil bestseller page, and got over 340,000 TikTok views.

Its USP is its sheer to light color payoff, non-sticky shine and lightweight, comfortable feel. It has no fragrance, is vegan, and cruelty-free. It can be applied over other lip products without breaking up pigments. It leaves the lips feeling soft and smooth without being sticky or slippery and does not leak out of the lip line.

It works ideally if you are looking for a hydrating and sheer lip gloss that doesn’t float on your lips in globs. Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil offers shine that can compete with some of the best lip oils in the market. It glides on smoothly, leaving a faint tingly sensation.

Cons

The main con of this product is its large doe foot applicator, which prevents precision while applying. The applicator wand tends to deposit too much product on the lips. And one may have to re-apply it after eating, drinking, or after about 3 hours of wear.

The shades

The lighter pink shades of Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil, such as Pink Cloud and Blush Dreams have a sheer color that just enhances the natural color of your lips, while the deeper tones, such as Soft Mauve and Rosewood Nights have a more perceptible tint. Though the color selection offered is of universal depths, one wouldn’t go as far to say that this lip oil can be used as a standalone pigment or replace lip colors.

Cost

It sells at $26 at Sephora and the Summer Fridays website and is $2 more than the wildly popular Lip Butter Balm from Summer Fridays. It’s price is fair as compared to other lip oils, and it is unique in its texture, color and moisturization.

A detailed look at the four shades of Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil

Rosewood Nights

Rosewood Nights (image via Summer Friday)

Unlike most lip oils, Rosewood Nights doesn’t just sit on your lips and slide off. It stays for a good 3+ hours before requiring reapplication. It feels nourishing and moisturizing on the lips and have a decent color payoff with a natural look. The color is a nice deep chocolate brown and is perfect for someone who likes a light but hydrating lip product with a nice pop of color.

Blush Dreams

Blush Dreams (image via Summer Fridays)

Blush Dreams is more opaque than other lip oils so is more like a lip gloss, but without the stickiness. The texture is silky and comfortable and it offers intense moisturization to the lips.

A warm, brownish-rose with plenty of pigment, this lip oil has a slightly cooling effect. This is thanks to menthoxypropanediol in its formula, which is a cooling agent derived from menthol.

Pink Cloud

Pink Cloud (image via Summer Fridays)

A number of users feel that this lip oil is very similar to the Dior Lip Oil in a comparable sized tube with a similar chubby doe foot applicator, but is far more hydrating. This shade of Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil is a sheer bubblegum pink and while some may find it a little too sheer, the moisture level for this product is so good it can replace a lip balm. Its subtle sheen can also help accentuate your natural lip color.

Soft Mauve

Soft Mauve (image via Summer Fridays)

Soft mauve gives the lips all the pigment, shine and hydration it needs with a single swipe. It has the perfect pinky-beige pigment, leaving the lips plumped and remarkably shiny. Applying a lip liner for extra definition adds to the longevity of the pigment. The large doe foot applicator is the perfect size to cover the lips in one swipe.

Summer Fridays’ Dream lip oil has it all in one sleek tube - it keeps lips hydrated, as well as ever-so-slightly tinted and shiny. It's a lip oil, but is not slick or sticky like an oil. It has a gorgeous shine and is rich in oils with a mousse-like texture. It comes in 4 neutral shades with a subtle tint and can work on a wide range of skin tones. For more definition to the lips, it’s recommended to first use a lip pencil in a similar hue. This product is definitely something to add to the makeup bag.