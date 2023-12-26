11 best lip oils for glowing, plump, and pink lips: Nyx Fat lip oil, Dior Addict lip glow oil and more 

Lip oils are a nourishing way to hydrate the lips without the thickness of a gloss or the drying formulation of lipsticks. The lips don’t have sebaceous glands like the rest of the body. Hence, lip care becomes much more difficult during the winter, with the lips requiring special products to avoid dryness and damage.

These oils not only offer hydration but also protect the lips from external stressors. Many beauty enthusiasts are switching from glosses to oil-based formulations as they comprise Vitamin E-like ingredients and have a lightweight texture that glides onto the lips seamlessly.

The lip oil category videos have over 2.7 billion views on TikTok, and the market is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR and reach a value of 862.6 million dollars by 2031, as per Global Newswire.

This listicle is a compilation of the 11 best lip oils for plump, glowing, and pink lips.

Nyx Fat lip oil, Dior Addict lip glow oil and more: 11 must-have lip oils for beauty enthusiasts to get a healthy pout

1) Dior Lip Glow Oil ($40)

One of Dior’s best-selling formulas, this nurturing oil for the lips enhances lip protection and brings out the natural color. It is infused with cherry oil, which offers protection against drying and external stressors. Additionally, it has a non-sticky and non-greasy formula that offers the shine of a lip gloss.

2) Stila Heaven's Dew Gel Lip Oil ($24)

Stila’s hydrating gel formula combines the shine of a lip gloss with the skin-enriching benefits of an oil. It is a rich formula with a conditioning texture that seals moisture in the lips and delivers a unique shimmering effect post-application. The formulation is available in two variants: one with glitter particles for a high-shine finish and the other devoid of glitter for a subtle look.

3) NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip ($9)

NYX is known for its amazing lip formulations, be it the newly launched Duck Plump Lip Gloss or the lip drip.

The Lip Drip is a vegan formula that delivers up to 12 hours of hydration to the lips and is available in eight universally flattering shades. The oil formulation comes with an extra-large applicator that renders smooth and easy application, revealing glossy and healthy-looking lips.

4) Merit Sheer Tinted Lip Oil ($24)

Merit’s sheer tinted oil for the lips is formulated with plant-derived squalene and quinoa seed oil, which offers a sheer tint of color and hydration for healthy lips. Squalene restores suppleness, while quinoa seed oil protects the lips against environmental stressors by supporting barrier function.

5) Milani Fruit Fetish ($11.99)

Milani’s Fruit Fetish is a non-sticky, juicy, and tinted formula that delivers instant shine and hydration to the lips. It is formulated with Vitamin E and custom blended with fruit extracts that offer nourishment and shine.

While the lip oil features a thick, gel-like consistency, it is not sticky and comes with a large doe-foot applicator for hassle-free and smooth application.

6) InnBeauty Project Glaze Lip Oil ($17)

This juicy formula reveals glossy-looking, plump, and soft lips owing to its naturally colored, 100% vegan, and flavorful formulation. It is infused with fermented pomegranate that gently exfoliates the lips, making them flake-free, a plant-based plumping complex, and natural red root and jojoba oil to condition dry, chapped lips.

7) Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil ($32)

Gisou’s honey-infused oil for the lips is a combination of hydrating hyaluronic acid and the brand’s proprietary Mirsalehi Bee Garden oil blend with Mirsalehi Honey and other natural actives. The formula instantly plumps, defines, and smooths the lips while enhancing their natural shade.

8) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil ($20)

Rare Beauty’s tinted lip oil is a gel formula that transforms into an oil on contact with the lips and delivers amazing color and shine to the lips. It has a non-sticky, juicy texture made with sunflower seed oil and jojoba oil to instantly nourish and hydrate the lips. The product comes with a flat, angled doe-foot applicator and is available in eight flattering shades.

9) Clarins Lip Comfort Oil ($29)

The lip comfort oil by Clarins is a blend of unique oils that offer nourishment, protection, and hydration for visibly moisturized and soothed lips. It is infused with hazelnut that protects the lips against dehydration, sweetbriar rose that comforts and nourishes the lips, and jojoba oil to deliver intense hydration without greasiness.

10) Kopari Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud ($24)

Kopari’s Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud is a plumping peptide treatment infused with three types of peptides that nourish and plump the lips, making them bouncy like a cloud. The product hydrates the lips, minimizes the appearance of fine lines and lip wrinkles, protects the lips against water loss, and forms a protective moisture barrier. It also consists of coconut oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid.

11) Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil ($20)

This lip treatment oil offers a triple treat of a high-shine finish, a tint of color, and lip treatment benefits. The product offers intensive lip care with an oil-to-gloss formula that is non-sticky and available in six beautiful shades. It is infused with camellia oil that offers intense hydration, passionfruit seed oil that offers antioxidant benefits, and baobab seed oil that moisturizes the lips.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Are lip oils better than lip gloss and lip balms?

Every lip product has its own designated purpose. Hence, the benefits of a lip oil differ from those of a gloss or lip balm. They differ formulation-wise as well since lip oils are enriched with moisturizing ingredients, glosses have a shimmer formula and lip balms are wax-based. Every beauty enthusiast must have all three in their beauty arsenal, as they offer varied benefits and purposes.

2) Which ingredients are ideal for healthy lips?

Shea butter and cocoa butter, which are present in most lip-nourishing formulations, apart from plant-based oils like jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, and Vitamin E, are some of the ideal ingredients for healthy lips.

3) Do lip oils have the same formula as lip gloss?

Many get confused between oil-based lip formulations and lip gloss. However, the two are very different from each other. Lip glosses have a thicker formula and are a color-offering lip product, while lip oils offer shine, tint, and moisturization.