Come and Get It singer Selena Gomez is no longer just a name in the music and film industry but an entrepreneur who gave rise to one of the most sought-after beauty brands—Rare Beauty.

Recently, Selena Gomez posted on Instagram sharing the surreal moment of witnessing Rare Beauty on Fast Company’s list of 'Brands That Matter.' The singer thanked everyone who helped her shift the narrative around self-acceptance, beauty, and mental health.

Usually, fans go crazy over her subtle manicures and glamorous style, and they were quick to congratulate her

An ecstatic fan commented, "You inspire us all" on Selena's announcement post. (Image via Instagram/ @selenagomez)

Fans are overjoyed as Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty makes it to the Fast Company’s ‘Brands That Matter’ list

One of the reasons Rare Beauty is celebrated is the notion of relatability that Selena Gomez brought to the table. The beauty brand was launched three years ago and is expected to exceed $300 million in sales this year, which is triple what the brand’s earning was in 2022, according to Fast Company’s daily newsletter on LinkedIn.

Rare Beauty's in-house TikTok has a whopping reach of 3.3 million with 6 million followers on Instagram and an engagement rate of over 8%, which is remarkably higher than the industry standard.

Apart from expanding its presence to countries like India and winning over makeup lovers with its formulations, Rare Beauty achieved yet another victory this year by making it to the Brands That Matter list.

Fast Company’s Brands That Matter showcases brands that are more than the products or services they provide and have achieved relevance via social engagement or cultural impact. The brands under this category are ones that authentically communicate their mission and ideals via their branding.

Selena's fans shared an overwhelming response on social media:

Fans get creative with GIFs while showcasing their love to Selena. (Image via Instagram/ @selenagomez)

Fans congratulate and celebrate Rare Beauty making it to Fast Company's list. (Image via Instagram/ @selenagomez)

The Fast Company has been recognising outstanding brand achievements for over a decade, and it consists of different awards categories. As per Fast Company's newsletter, this year’s General Excellence winners fell into five broad themes: Building the Future, Cultural Forces, Making Real Impact, Mind and Body, and State of Play.

As per a recent survey by investment bank Piper Sandler, Rare Beauty ranks second on the list of top cosmetics brands among GenZ, making its mark above brands such as L’Oreal, Fenty Beauty, and Maybelline.

With such numbers and rankings doing the rounds, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is all set to revolutionize the celebrity beauty arena.