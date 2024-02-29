Glow Recipe launches Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops: Where to get, price and other details explored 

Taking TikTok by storm with its latest Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops, Glow Recipe has garnered positive traction and reviews from beauty enthusiasts. The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops features a multi-use serum that offers the brightening and hydrating benefits of the beauty brand’s best-selling Dew Drops.

While Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops ($35) were an illuminating serum formula, what makes the hue drops different is its warm, tinted, buildable hue in the shade Sun Glow. This shade flatters all skin tones and makes the skin appear glowing and healthy minus the streakiness or patchiness of serum formulations.

Retailing for $35, the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops are available on the beauty brand's official portal.

Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops multi-task as primer, contour, and eyeshadow

With a creative marketing campaign comparing the Glow Recipe Dew drops and newly launched Hue drops, a beauty enthusiast is seen applying both products on each side of the face stating their benefits. While the dew drops hydrate the skin and impart a dewy glow, the hue drops brighten the skin and offer a warm glow.

The Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops have catered to the likes of beauty enthusiasts and are garnering positive reviews owing to the presence of ingredients like:

Niacinamide: This skincare ingredient minimizes the look of visible pores and hyperpigmentation over time. Niacinamide enhances the function of the skin’s lipid barrier, locks in moisture, and keeps skin irritants like pollution at bay, making the skin less sensitive over time.

Centella asiatica: As an antioxidant, Centella asiatica calms and softens the skin, and reduces the appearance of redness and inflammation. Additionally, the skincare ingredient offers anti-ageing benefits as well.

Hyaluronic Acid and Watermelon: The combination of hyaluronic acid and watermelon hydrates and soothes the skin. These ingredients also deliver essential vitamins to the skin, reduce the presence of wrinkles, and reduce scarring on the skin.

Apart from the presence of skin-nourishing ingredients, the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops are devoid of parabens, sulfates, drying alcohols, dyes, and phthalates and are a vegan and cruelty-free formulation.

Since the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops are a multi-use serum, in addition to an enriching formulation that benefits the skin, the hue drops multitask as:

One can use the serum by itself for an all-over warm glow in the last step of the daytime skincare regime. Simply blend one to two pumps of the hue drops on the face and neck using the fingertips and walk out with a natural-looking warm glow.

As a primer: The Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops double up as a primer and offer a smooth, glowing base to layer other makeup products on.

With makeup: To achieve maximum glow, one can mix their foundation with one to two pumps of the hue drops. This combination makes for a luminous makeup base.

As highlighter and contour: Application of the hue drops on the high points of the face like the cheekbones and the hairline results in a warm and glowy highlighter.

As eyeshadow: For days when a single product doubles up as makeup, the hue drops can be used on the eyelid with quick blending using the fingertips.

Glow Recipe claims that its formulations including the newly launched hue drops offer a sensorial and enjoyable skincare experience. The brand uses less than 0.5% fragrance in their formulations, making their product range ideal for sensitive skin types as well.