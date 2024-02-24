Victoria Beckham launches Daily Cleansing Protocol: Price, formulation, and other details explored

Bringing the ideal products for the most important skincare step, Victoria Beckham Beauty has launched the Daily Cleansing Protocol for beauty enthusiasts. Victoria Beckham Beauty is a beauty brand that focuses on clean ingredients and sustainable luxury, which is evident in the brand's wide range of products.

Announcing the launch of these two cleansers on Instagram, Victoria Beckham stated how cleansing correctly has brought about a change in her skin. Her caption highlights the fact that she experimented with multiple cleansers over the years that did not meet the requirement of cleansing without stripping off the skin. Hence, she came up with the ideal cleansing duo, featuring an oil and gel-based cleanser.

The Daily Cleansing Protocol retails for $120 on the Victoria Beckham Beauty portal and is claimed to be similar to a facial in a bottle by beauty portal Byrdie.

Victoria Beckham Beauty's Daily Cleansing Protocol offers facial-grade results

The Daily Cleansing Protocol is formulated in collaboration with Victoria’s facialist and popular aesthetician- Melanie Grant. The double cleansing duo is the result of Melanie Grant’s extensive skincare knowledge and Victoria Beckham’s passion for creating quality beauty essentials. The cleansing duo cleanses the skin and balances it while supporting the skin’s innate natural processes.

With over 154 million views on TikTok, double cleansing has become an important part of most beauty enthusiasts’ skincare regimes. In furtherance of this effective method of cleansing, the Daily Cleansing Protocol is an AM and PM double-cleansing discipline that offers facial-grade, skin-transforming results.

With a tagline stating “Excellent skin starts with excellent cleansing”, the Daily Cleansing Protocol features two transformative steps, wherein the first one is a cushioning oil cleanser that removes sunscreen, makeup, pollution, and dirt while imparting hydration to the skin.

The second product is a lactic acid gel cleanser that gently exfoliates and refines the skin with a natural-looking glow. Melanie Grant’s collaboration with Victoria Beckham Beauty results in a cleansing duo that offers mindful exfoliation and reveals naturally healthy skin.

The Daily Cleansing Protocol is a universal formula ideal for mature, sensitive, oily, combination, and dry skin. Moreover, the products cater to the “Victoria Standard” of delivering pure excellence in every manner.

The cleansing duo comprises two products:

The Daily Oil Cleanser: It is infused with Olive fruit oil, which is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that break down dirt and makeup to cleanse the skin. The ingredient also protects and strengthens the skin barrier.

The cleanser also comprises rice bran and avocado oil along with fermented green tea seed oil, which protects the skin against oxidative stress.

The Daily Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser: It is formulated with lactic acid. Lactic acid is a gold-standard skin exfoliant that wipes off dead skin cells to reveal clean, fresh, and hydrated skin.

In addition to lactic acid, the gel cleanser is infused with Rose Damascena flower water and Saccharide Isomerate, which condition the skin and bind water to maintain hydration.

Victoria Beckham Beauty's official portal recommends using only the oil cleanser in the morning and using the oil cleanser before the lactic acid gel cleanser at night. The oil cleanser is to be massaged onto dry skin, and the gel cleanser is to be used on a damp face.

Retailing for $120 on the official VBB portal, the cleansing duo offers the benefits of star ingredients like lactic acid and olive oil without having to experiment with multiple double cleansing formulations.