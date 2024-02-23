What is oil gritting? Here's everything to know about the TikTok trend

With a whopping 289.3 million views on TikTok, oil gritting has become a new skincare fad in the beauty arena. Every week TikTok welcomes a new skincare or makeup trend and oil gritting is the latest addition to the list. Oil gritting is a method of removing grime and blackheads from the pores by rubbing oil on the face for about five to 15 minutes.

It is a deep cleansing skincare technique that results in the visible appearance of grits and blackheads on the palm sometimes. Multiple small businesses have taken to Instagram to advertise their cleansing oils through the oil gritting technique in addition to which TikTok witnessed a surge in oil cleansing videos by beauty influencers.

The explanation behind how and why this technique works is that massaging oil on the skin brings impurities like grits, sebaceous filaments, and blackheads to the surface, making it easy to get rid of thereafter.

Oil gritting removes dead skin cells and lifts excess sebum off the skin

While oil gritting doesn’t guarantee blackhead and sebaceous filament-free skin, it is one of the methods that can help reduce the visible appearance of grits on the skin. Using oil-based cleansers or nourishing oils on the skin and massaging the same helps lift excess oil, remove dead skin cells and makeup, and unclog the pores, revealing residues like whiteheads and blackheads.

Olive oil is one of the most used oils on the skin, however, it is important to look for oils that cater to one’s skin type when indulging in a new skincare trend like oil gritting.

People with oily skin can use jojoba oil or argan oil owing to their low comedogenic rating and ability to balance sebum production, people with dry skin can use olive oil, avocado oil, or coconut oil for this technique as they impart moisture and hydration. Additionally, people with sensitive skin can use jojoba or rosehip oil.

Steer clear of heavy, greasy oils like castor oil as massaging the face with the same and incomplete cleansing later can result in clogging of pores and breakouts.

Product recommendations for oil gritting

Not everyone prefers using oil for the gritting technique, hence here are some product recommendations that can be used as alternatives:

Tatcha THE CAMELLIA CLEANSING OIL ($50):

Tatcha’s Camellia Cleansing Oil is a two-in-one makeup remover and cleanser infused with camelia oil that removes waterproof makeup, nourishes the skin and melts away excess sebum.

A hydrating formula, the cleansing oil will make for an ideal product from the gritting technique. It cleanses the skin without stripping it of natural moisture and is ideal for all skin types.

Typology D12 - 7-Ingredient Cleansing Oil ($26):

Developed with the most essential ingredients, devoid of unnecessary additives, the Typology D12 cleansing oil removes makeup and impurities through its minimalist formulation. The cleansing oil is dermatologist-tested, suits all skin types, and is fragrance-free.

Byoma MELTING BALM CLEANSER ($14.99):

Byoma’s Melting Balm Cleanser melts away stubborn impurities, SPF and makeup, and is also one of the ideal products for practising the gritting technique. Infused with Barrier Lipid Complex, olive fruit, grapeseed oils, and sea buckthorn, the melting balm cleanser targets excess sebum through Niacinamide.

The oil gritting technique seems to have worked for many beauty influencers posting videos of it on social media platforms. However, some claim that the gritty pieces that come off as residue are dead skin cells and not necessarily sebaceous filaments or blackheads.