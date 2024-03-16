7 Best Fenty Beauty makeup products to try in 2024

Fenty Beauty, a beauty line started by Rihanna, stands out as a top choice for many in the beauty scene for its inclusive formulas. Making history by launching a foundation shade range of 40 shades so "everyone feels included" sets itself apart from many celebrity beauty brands.

Since the fateful days when fans clamored to get their hands on the newly launched Fenty Beauty products in September 2017, the brand has grown into one of the biggest beauty brands, with over 12 million followers on Instagram. Fenty Beauty covers every makeup category with a full range of products, including everything one needs for a complete glam look—eye makeup, lip makeup, foundation, and more.

7 Best Fenty Beauty makeup products

Whether makeup seekers are looking for the perfect dewy foundation that lasts all day or a super shimmery highlighter for a naturally glowy finish, there is a Fenty Beauty makeup product for everyone. We've curated 7 of the brand's best-sellers that makeup aficionados can add to their arsenal.

Pro Filt'r Matte Longwear Foundation

Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Match Stix Cheek + Lip Stick

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

1) Pro Flt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

This long-wear foundation, available in over 50 boundary-breaking shades, has medium to full makeup coverage and is buildable. With a formula using Climate Adaptive technology, the liquid foundation leaves the complexion with a shine-free, sweat-resistant, soft matte finish.

It also has a skin-smoothing and blurring effect, perfect for a flawless makeup look.

Price: $40, available in 58 shades

2) Match Stix Contour Skinstick

This contour stick features a "light as air" texture available in a range of shades to fit all skin tones. With a "made to layer" formula, the Match Stix Contour Skinstick turns from cream to powder which is weightless and easy to blend without caking or creasing.

Price: $32, available in 9 shades

3) Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

This lip gloss delivers a sparkly shine that makes the lips feel as good as they look, an essential finishing touch to full glam. With shea butter in the non-sticky formula, the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer makes the lips instantly conditioned from within and fuller with an addictive peach-vanilla scent and explosive sparkle on the outside.

Price: $21, available in 11 shades

4) Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek + LipStick

This multi-use stick promises a customized shade that looks flattering for all skin tones. With color shift technology in a nourishing and moisturizing formula, each Match Stix Adaptive Stick swipe brings a stunning blush with the most flattering rosy hue on the cheeks and a juicy, dewy pop of color on the lips.

Price: $32

5) Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

This liquid lipstick is Fenty Beauty’s staple for getting iconic lip makeup with its head-turning hues and nourishing texture. With a high-impact color and whipped formula, the Fenty Icon Velvet Lipstick delivers a lightweight, smooth, breathable, intense color on the lips in a single precise swipe.

With a whipped liquid texture, this lip product does not dry on the lips and will leave a velvety matte finish.

Price: $29, available in 12 shades

6) Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

This blurring skin tint is Fenty Beauty’s makeup hero against textured and uneven complexion. With a unique QuickBlur Complex, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint leaves the skin hydrated and diffused.

It is a fine choice for aficionados who prefer the no makeup look with its buildable, easy-to-apply light to medium longwear coverage.

Price: $36, available in 25 shades

7) Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

This glittering veil highlighter has a super fine texture, leaving the skin with a stunning diamond-dusted sparkle. A shimmering 3D formula in a jelly-like powder melts into the skin for an "all glitz, no grit" 3D glittering finish.

It is also an all-over highlighter, which one can use as an eyeshadow glitter or highlighter or apply on the lips for a lustrous-looking pout.

Price: $42, available in 3 shades

Fenty Beauty makeup products are made for every skin tone and every makeup need, ensuring there's something for everyone. Get these makeup must-haves at the mentioned price tags on the brand's official website.