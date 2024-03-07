When will the Fenty Beauty sale begin at Ulta?

It’s time to revamp skincare routines and beauty arsenals with fan favorites from Fenty Beauty and more for a fraction of the cost. Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event preview is set to go live, encouraging beauty seekers to plan their beauty hauls and start the spring season with healthy glowing skin.

The countdown is set for one of Ulta Beauty’s biggest beauty and sale events that will last 20 days, starting on March 8 and ending on March 28, with the Fenty Beauty sale on March 9. The sale will take place both in-store and online, although some deals are offered exclusively online. Skincare fanatics are looking at some of the biggest discounts on the OG cult favorites and celeb-loved beauty products, including from Fenty Beauty.

When will the Fenty Beauty sale begin? Product and discount preview

Ulta’s 20-day sale features a few different categories, from skincare to haircare to makeup. Each day features four or more deals from different brands, although online deals can feature up to 29 items. Fortunately, for all of the brand's fans, or newbies wanting to get their hands on cult favorites from the brand, the Fenty Beauty sale is set for the second day of Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event, on March 9.

Teased on Instagram, the brand’s official handle shared a preview of the event, which will see their range of cult favorite Match Stix Skinticks discounted by 50% for the one-day-only event. It includes the OG Match Stix as well as the Contour, Color-Adaptive, Shimmer, and Glow Skinsticks from the celebrity beauty brand.

For anyone who wants to do some early browsing on the Fenty Beauty sale, here’s a rundown of the beauty steals of the brand, which are available in-store and online for one day only.

Match Stix Correcting Skinstick ($32): The light-as-air, long-wear color-correcting stick will be available for sale in four different colors to fit anything from light to deep skin tones.

Match Stix Contour Skinstick ($32): Pick from nine different shades of the contour stick with a cream-to-powder, no-creasing formula.

Match Stix Color-Adaptive Cheek + Lipstick ($32): While only available in color Strawberry Pop, it glides on the skin smoothly and reacts to its natural chemistry to bring out the most flattery rose color with a soft, dewy finish.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick ($32): Add some glamorous shimmer from the makeup stick’s eight different shades available, ranging from subtle pearls to chocolate bronze.

Match Stix Glow Skinstick ($32): This illuminating makeup stick gives a soft dewy glow, with a formula that fits all skin types.

Besides these aforementioned deals, the March 9 sale event will also feature eight other select beauty products from various brands, including Benefit Cosmetics, Clarins, Pureology, IT Brushes, NARS, and Billie Eilish perfumes.

For Platinum and Diamond members, more exclusive discounts are available, including free shipping during Ulta Beauty’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event. This means extra savings for any Fenty Beauty haul.