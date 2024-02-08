Billie Eilish perfume Eilish No. 3 review: Where to get and other details explored

The long-awaited perfume Eilish No. 3 sold out shortly after its limited-edition release was confirmed on November 10, 2023. It was initially available for global purchases exclusively via the official Billie Eilish Fragrances website, with a limited retailer release to come.

For those who have yet to get their hands on the TikTok famous perfume, the availability was recently announced at select retailers, including Superdrug, now the fragrance’s exclusive retailer in the UK.

Delve into what has led to the cult-following of Billie Eilish's perfume, Eilish No. 3, and how good it smells.

Billie Eilish perfume Eilish No. 3 explored

The launch of Billie Eilish's perfume Eilish No. 3, which has been a hit for the songstress’ fans and fragrance lovers alike, had the internet exploding in a frenzy. The perfume is the third and final eau de parfum installment to complete the Billie Eilish perfume collection. Also, the first and only limited-edition release from the line, Eilish No. 3, has been a long time coming since the singer released Eilish No. 2 a year before in November 2022.

Like the first two scents from the Eilish fragrance line, the bottle features the popular metallic bust statue. Eilish No. 1 was in gold, Eilish No. 2 in chrome, and Eilish No. 3 came in red.

Billie Eilish has yet to share the inspiration behind the new perfume. However, as a November fragrance launch with its fiery red bottle. It fits the holiday season and is a potential candidate for a festive holiday perfume choice, especially with its blend of woody and green aromatic notes.

What does the Eilish perfume No.3 smell like?

Combining fresh, top notes with floral accents at the heart and deep base notes, Eilish No. 3 promises to leave an interesting first whiff and an unforgettable, lasting impression.

At first glance at the red bottle, one would think this celebrity fragrance would feature sweet cherries as top notes, but cherries didn’t make it into the mix. Per the brand, here’s a quick look at its fragrance composition:

Top notes: pink peppercorn, jasmine, grapefruit

Middle notes: fir needle, saffron, cedar

Base notes: amber, musk, oakmoss

Upon first spritz, the fragrance has a spicy impression of pink peppercorn, adding a sharp, edgy quality to the composition. Combined with a brief flash of fresh notes from the fir needle at the heart, it creates a scent that captures one’s attention right from the start.

Wearing the perfume longer, it starts smelling woody and green before settling into a more earthy skin scent from the grounding notes of amber, oakmoss, and musk.

Who is the perfume for?

Like its predecessors, Eilish No. 3 EDP is a unisex perfume. However, it has a traditionally masculine fragrance with wood and spice notes, adding to the perfume’s mystery.

The pine needles and woodiness of the perfume provide a sense of the outdoors that makes it feel active and inviting. It could be a great option for anyone desiring a spicy, fresh, and woody perfume.

Like all the Eilish fragrance iterations, No. 3 has a vegan and certified cruelty-free formula.

The limited edition Eilish No. 3 is available via the official Billie Eilish Fragrances page for $72 for a 100ml bottle with a limit of one item per purchase. It is also exclusively available in the UK via Superdrug for a limited time while stocks last.

