7 best gender-neutral unisex fragrances of 2023 

In today's society, gender-neutral unisex fragrances provide an empowering olfactory experience for all perfume lovers. Gender-neutral unisex fragrances have gained significant popularity in the perfume world, revolutionizing how a person smells fragrances. The blends of notes in gender-neutral unisex fragrances appeal to various tastes, defying social norms.

Colognes and perfumes, although technically accessible to everyone, are frequently categorized as women's and men's fragrances, creating a boundary that can be challenging to navigate. However, this binary is incidental, and breaking free from it can feel liberating.

These gender-neutral unisex fragrances break traditional gender norms, allowing individuals to express themselves authentically and embrace their unique identity. Thus, conforming to traditional perfumes, this inclusive approach encourages perfume-loving individuals to explore gender-neutral unisex fragrances.

Below is an expansively curated list of the top seven gender-neutral unisex fragrances that are worth a pick in 2023.

Top seven gender-neutral unisex fragrances

1) Boy Smells Violet Ends Cologne de Parfum

This Cologne de Parfum from Boy Smells has skillfully merged masculine and feminine fragrances since 2015. This results in alluring aromas that can be worn throughout the year, thanks to their unique mix of floral and woody notes.

This CDP features an exquisite blend of top notes, including peppercorn and mint, which add a refreshing touch of spiciness. The middle notes of bergamot and galbanum provide a citrusy and green aroma, creating a harmonious balance. The base notes of cedarwood, orris, and vetiver offer a warm and earthy essence that lingers on the skin.

With a size of 2.2oz and a price tag of $98 on Nordstrom, this gender-neutral unisex aromatic delight is perfect for everyday wear and suitable for all seasons.

2) Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau de Toilette

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau de Toilette (Image via Sportskeeda)

This fragrance offers a unique experience, as it may not initially have a noticeable scent for the wearer. Its core element is the Iso-E supermolecule, which interacts with an individual's body chemistry to create a personalized scent that mimics the effect of pheromones. Its keynote is sandalwood oil, and this Eau de Toilette is reminiscent of a subtle woody aroma.

Obtainable at Bloomingdale's, this EDT is priced at $135, making it an ideal option for daily use.

3) Snif Sweet Ash EDP

This irresistible charm of Sweet Ash is an aroma loved by everyone. Its understated and earthy scent features a silky blend of moss and wood as the top notes, complemented by the heart notes of fir balsam. The base notes of tonka and creamy vanilla add a subtle touch of warmth.

This gender-neutral perfume has become a frequent go-to choice, and it is available for $35 on its official website. Sweet Ash has received rave reviews from satisfied users.

4) House of Bo Espiritu Eau de Parfum

Espiritu is one of the three exquisite fragrances in the House of Bo's inaugural genderless collection. This Eau de Parfum draws inspiration from founder Bernado Möller's rich Mexican heritage.

The renowned perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux created this leathery, woodsy, floral fragrance. The keynote of Espiritu lies in the captivating essence of Mexican Oakwood, a big nod to the very trees that adorned Möller's childhood abode.

Priced at $290 on Saks Fifth Avenue, this unique scented choice is a solid foundation, lending a clean and organic quality to gender-neutral fragrances.

5) Off-White Beauty Solution No. 1 Eau de Parfum

Solution No.1 was created by perfumer Alexis Dadier of Off-White's inaugural genderless beauty and fragrance collection. This Eau de Parfum is a captivating woody scent that exudes a laid-back vibe.

With patchouli and vetiver forming its solid foundation as the top note, this EDP reveals depth and earthiness. At its heart note, it is a delightful blend of seaweed and sand, adding a touch of freshness with a whiff of ocean breeze. Finally, at the base note, the refreshing scents of bergamot and clary sage come together to create a harmonious and uplifting aromatic experience.

Priced at $185 on its official website, Solution No.1 stands out as one of the finest gender-neutral fragrances, ideally suited for the summer season.

6) Byredo Sundazed Eau de Parfum

Sundazed by Byredo Eau de Parfum is a remarkable fragrance that captures the essence of summer with its citrusy and sweet aroma.

With the top notes of mandarin and lemon, this fragrance exudes a refreshing aroma. The middle notes of jasmine and neroli add a touch of floral sophistication, while the sweet base notes of musk and cotton candy create a comforting and irresistible allure.

Costing $195 on Bloomingdale's, this EDP is the ideal mate for day-outs, leaving a lasting footmark.

7) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Ideal for a romantic evening, this aroma oozes confidence and defies traditional notions of femininity and masculinity.

The viral sensation known as #baccaratrouge540 has captivated perfume enthusiasts' senses with its delightful combination of amber (top), floral (heart), and woody (base) notes.

Purchasable for $325 at Nordstrom, this aroma has amassed an impressive 121 million views on TikTok.

Gender-neutral unisex fragrances have become increasingly popular among individuals of all genders. These seven fragrances are gender-neutral, appealing to everyone, and going beyond traditional labels. They offer a diverse range of scents appealing to a broad audience.

To break free from traditional gender norms, perfume enthusiasts can buy any gender-neutral unisex fragrances from its official websites or e-commerce platforms like Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom.