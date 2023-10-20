Cedarwood essential oil: The magical ingredient for hair

Cedarwood essential oil comes from the heart of cedar trees, especially the Atlas, Himalayan, and Virginia cedar varieties. This oil carries a rich, woody scent that many people find comforting and inviting. When people seek solace or a moment of calm, cedarwood oil can offer grounding and peaceful effects.

The antiseptic properties of this oil provide gentle relief for skin irritations and can be a helpful aid in caring for minor cuts or abrasions. When considering holistic wellness and a natural approach to home care, cedarwood essential oil holds a cherished spot.

Along with other benefits, many trust that Cedarwood oil has the ability to invigorate hair follicles, paving the way for hair growth. The oil offers hope for reducing hair loss while enhancing the fullness and volume of one's mane.

Using cedarwood essential oil for hair

Cedarwood oil (Image via Unsplash/Christine Hume)

Dilution: When you're preparing to use essential oils, it's vital to remember to dilute them prior to application to your hair or scalp. Gently blend a few drops, around 2-3, of Cedarwood essential oil with a nurturing carrier oil like jojoba oil, coconut oil, or almond oil. A commonly used proportion is roughly 2-3 drops of Cedarwood oil for every tablespoon of your chosen carrier oil.

Patch Test: Before fully embracing the oil on your scalp, take a moment to test the mixture on a discreet patch of skin. This step ensures your skin feels comfortable and shows no signs of an unexpected reaction.

Massage into Scalp: With a gentle touch, work the diluted Cedarwood oil blend into your scalp using the pads of your fingertips. It's important to spread it evenly, nurturing every part of your scalp. This tender massage not only feels wonderful but also boosts blood flow to your hair roots, encouraging hair growth.

Leave it On: After application, let your hair and scalp savor the benefits of the oil. Allow it to remain for a minimum of 30 minutes. If you're seeking a more profound treatment, you can even let it work its magic overnight.

Cedarwood essential oil (Image via Unsplash/Tamara)

Shampoo and Condition: Once you've let the oil sit, it's time to cleanse your hair. Opt for a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. A thorough rinse will ensure that no remnants of the oil linger behind.

Repeat: To truly harness the benefits of Cedarwood essential oil for your hair, consider incorporating it into your routine either once or twice a week.

Benefits of cedarwood essential oil

Balances Scalp Oil Production: With its unique properties, Cedarwood oil gracefully regulates sebum, the scalp's natural oil. This regulation proves invaluable for those with oily or combination scalp types, potentially minimizing excessive oiliness and keeping dandruff at bay.

Cedarwood essential oil (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

Strengthens Hair: When you introduce Cedarwood oil to your hair and scalp, it has the potential to fortify hair strands. This means they stand a better chance against breakage and the pesky problem of split ends, leading to a more resilient and lively appearance.

Treats Scalp Conditions: Blessed with antifungal and antibacterial virtues, Cedarwood oil becomes a trusted ally in addressing scalp challenges like dandruff or fungal disturbances. It offers a soothing embrace to itchy and inflamed scalps.

Enhances Hair Texture: Incorporating Cedarwood oil into your hair care ritual can lead to a noticeable difference in hair texture and luminosity. The oil's touch can usher in a healthy sheen and vibrancy to your locks.

Reduces Hair Shedding: Fostering a harmonious scalp environment and bolstering hair strength, Cedarwood oil presents a possibility of lessened hair shedding and diminished hair loss.

Cedarwood essential oil (Image via Unsplash/Crystalweed)

Relaxation and Stress Reduction: The serene aroma of Cedarwood oil has a knack for relaxation. When you massage it into your scalp, it doesn't just nourish the hair but also soothes the spirit, creating a moment of tranquility and well-being.

Now that you know how to use cedarwood essential oil for hair, it will be way easier for you to use it when you feel like treating your hair with nourishment.