5 best contour sticks of 2023

The best part about contour sticks is they offer a high snatch and sculpted look when we sit down to do our makeup. Each contour stick belonging to the brand has different features and qualities that make it unique. Investing in a good contour stick can be a game-changer for every beauty lover.

One must learn in-depth about how and where these sticks should be used. For example, creamy contour sticks mostly suit dry skin types. The exciting part about contour sticks is that they are handy, easy to apply, and don't dry out quickly from their containers.

We have gathered information on some of the five best must-have contour sticks. From brands like Charlotte Tilbury to Nudestix, with retail prices ranging from $24 to $42, they are readily available on many online and offline beauty retailers.

Fenty Beauty to Makeup by Mario: Top 5 must-have contour sticks of 2023

1) Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

The contour sticks from Charlotte Tilbury come in a light creamy formula in 2 shades. The contour stick is highly pigmented, easy to apply, and gives a sculpted and defined look. The product gives the cheekbones an ultimate lift instantly. The contour stick comes in a magic cushion applicator that can easily be applied on the sides of the forehead, temples & jawline.

The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $42.

2) Milk Makeup Sculpt Cream Contour Stick

To find the contour stick that mimics the look of natural shadows is an ideal choice. Just like that, this product from Milk Makeup offers the same quality that comes in a matte, cool-toned cream formula. The Milk Makeup sculpt cream works best as a blendable contour and quickly adds instant depth and dimension to the face. The stick is infused with Sunflower oil and Thyme Extract Blend.

The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Feelsunique, Temptalia, and other beauty retailers for $24.

3) Makeup By Mario SoftSculpt Shaping Stick

The contour sticks by Mario come in 6 shades that blend smoothly and give good coverage. The product deeply penetrates inside the skin while dries down quickly, leading to a soft-matte finish. The Makeup by Mario's entire makeup collection is cruelty and vegan-free. Mario created this contour stick following his signature contour technique inside this product.

The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Kohl's, and other beauty retailers for $30.

4) Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Having a contour stick that stays on for a long time, along with high visibility, status is like a dream come true. Rihanna has introduced and launched her Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick to compllete all the wishes. It is easily blendable and lasts throughout the day. Once the product is applied onto the sides of the face, it converts into a matte, powdery texture that spreads out evenly.

The Match Stix Contour Skinstick comes in a variety of shades that are available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $32.

5) Nudestix Tinted Blur Sculpt Stick

For a creamy formula that lasts longer on the skin and can be used as a liquid eyeshadow, the Tinted Blur Sculpt Stick from Nudestix is the right choice. This contour stick comes in a carry-case box with the brand's logo on the top. The stick has a highly pigmented color that doesn't fail to address a sculpted, defined look for any makeup routine.

The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Beauty Bay, Macy's, and other beauty retailers for $33.

Contour sticks can uphold any makeup look once applied. Buying one to add to your fall-season makeup bag can be a game-changer. The best part about these sticks is that they offer multiple preferences for each skin type and tone. These sticks come in flawless applicators can last throughout the day.

Embrace the convenience and versatility of these contour sticks by exploring them first and getting your hands on some of the top 5 must-have contour sticks in 2023.