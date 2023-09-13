How to get Kendall Jenner's Autumn makeup look: 5 products to get the must-try look explored

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s makeup looks often keep trending on TikTok, making headway for new trends for makeup lovers to try. LA-based makeup artist Mary Phillips, who is the makeup person for both the models, recently created a simple yet beautiful autumn makeup look for Kendall that has gone viral, given Mary’s ability to transform traditional makeup techniques into something modern and wearable by all.

Kendall Jenner (Image via Getty/ Emma McIntyre)

Commenting on Kendall Jenner's autumn makeup look, for which she used the viral underpainting technique, Mary stated:

"I didn’t invent it, it’s an old school technique that I learnt from reading Kevyn Aucoin books. But when Instagram arrived the make-up tended to be very heavy, with boxy, sharp brows and an over-powdered look. I noticed with TikTok, the younger generations were going back to sheer, more glowy make-up – even though they still love the sculpted look."

She continued:

"With underpainting it’s very easy to get that sculpted, snatched look but using thinner layers and keeping it glowy. You use way less product and you look really natural."

Kendall Jenner's autumn makeup look is created using the underpainting technique. Underpainting involves using blusher, contour, and highlight before foundation application. As such, So, this listicle will discuss the 5 best products that will ensure Kendall Jenner's must-try autumn makeup look.

From concealer to lipstick: 5 products to ace Kendall Jenner's autumn makeup look

1) L’Oreal Paris’s Infallible 24hr More Than Concealer

This non-drying, creamy concealer ticks all the boxes for the three-dot concealer application technique. The product offers high coverage while maintaining a natural finish and camouflaging blemishes, dark circles, and redness. Moreover, it is a full-wear concealer that delivers long-lasting coverage without creasing or settling into the fine lines,

The product retails for $13.99 on the L'Oréal Paris website.

2) Refy Brow Pencil

REFY’s brow pencil is a highly pigmented formulation with an ultra-fine tip that allows one to create defined eyebrow strokes. The formula of this product contains synthetic beeswax, cocoa seed butter, and hydrogenated coconut oil, rendering a smooth application. Moreover, the dual-ended product offers a brush to blend the product gently.

Available in three buildable shades, REFY’s brow pencil is suitable for all skin and brow types. It retails for £14 on the REFY Beauty website.

3) L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick

Endorsed by Kendall Jenner herself, this powdery matte formulation is transfer-proof and smudge-resistant. Offering up to sixteen hours of wear, the Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick is infused with Hyaluronic Acid and delivers a bold colour payoff in just a single swipe.

This lightweight lipstick is available in twelve varied shades for $13.99 each on the L’Oreal Paris website.

4) Nudies Bronze Bronzer Stick in the shade 'Sunkissed'

This is an all-over matte cream bronzer stick that creates a warm bronzed effect on the eyes, lips, and face for the nude and underpainting makeup look. It is a multi-tasking bronzer strick that brings a subtle bronzing effect to the skin, thereby enhancing the look of the face.

Ideal for achieving a healthy summer-like glow, the Nudies Bronze Bronzer sticks deliver a natural contour for the Autumn makeup look. These dual-ended bronzer sticks with a makeup brush on one end and a bronzer on the other retail for $35 on the Nudestix portal.

5) Westman Atelier Blush Stick Baby Cheeks

The Westman Atelier Blush Stick renders medium blush coverage and a satin finish accompanied with a burst of skin-brightening colour for the cheeks. It is a clean, naturally effervescent-looking blush formulated with skin-soothing ingredients that provide moisture balance, buildable colour, and an easy-to-glide creamy texture.

Available in seven varied shades, one can also use this blush stick on the lips to ace a monochromatic autumn makeup look with a pop of color. This paraben-free baby cheeks blush stick retails for $48 on Sephora.

As a side note, Mary notes that autumn 2023 is all about pairing the skin with deeper blush shades and dramatic dark brown, plum, and purple hues for the lips. She advises makeup enthusiasts to ensure their lip liner is sharp before they line and to make sure that the line is crisp and clean.

With Kendall Jenner's makeup artist revealing the technique and products for the subtly glamorous autumn makeup look, one can definitely see this look becoming a regular for makeup enthusiasts.