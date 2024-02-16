7 Best skin tints of 2024: Pixi Beauty H2O Skin tint, Bobbi brown Vitamin enriched skin tint and more

Skin tints are becoming popular amongst beauty enthusiasts. Since there is a wave of natural makeup, skin tints make the skin tone look dewy and radiant. Skin tints are known for their sheer formula. They give a hint of coverage and enhance the skin's natural radiance.

Unlike heavy foundations, skin tints help the skin breathe. Skin tints give the skin a fresh and flawless appearance that doesn't look too cakey. Skin tints are perfect for those who like a minimalist makeup approach. They provide a light feel to the skin with a touch of shine.

If someone is looking for skin tints, here are 7 best skin tints that one can invest in 2024. They are lightweight, comfortable and can be worn throughout the day.

7 must-have skin tints that one can buy in 2024

Skin tints are known for their sheer coverage and lightweight formulation.

1) Pixi Beauty H2O SkinTint

Pixi Beauty H2O skin tint is a water-based skin tint. It evens out the skin tone and gives the complexion a radiant touch. It is available in 18 shades for every skin tone. It is lightweight in texture and gives a sheer finish to the face.

It is vegan and paraben-free in formulation. It is infused with green tea antioxidants, rose water, and lavender extracts. Green tea and rose help hydrate the skin. Lavender helps in soothing the skin. One can apply a pea-sized amount on the face and blend it outward. It can built up with more products and increase the coverage.

Price: $24 on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

2) Bobbi Brown Vitamin-enriched skin tint

Bobbi Brown Vitamin enriched skin tint is 2 in 1 moisturizer and tint. They are hydrating and moisturizing. It has a vitamin-infused formula that helps nourish the skin. It has SPF that helps repair and protect the skin.

It is infused with Vitamin B, C and E which help nourish the skin. Pro Vitamin D and cactus flower extract help strengthen the skin's barrier. It is long-lasting for up to 12 hours. Vitamin E helps defend the skin from external factors. It is formulated with pigment flex technology that melts into the skin with sheer coverage.

Price: $46 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Maybelline Fit Me Fresh skin tint

Maybelline Fit Me skin tint is an innovative product that hydrates and instantly brightens skin with just one application. It is a 2 in 1 product that protects the skin from the sun and gives it sheer coverage. This skin tint makes the face flawless and radiant.

The formulation of the skin tint included vitamin C. It brightens the skin and leaves a natural, matte finish. It can be used daily and is available in six shades.

Price: $17.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) Ami Colé skin tint

Ami Colé skin tint helps amp up the natural complexion. It has a satin fluid finish that sits well on the face and gives a sheer finish. It adds a soft glow to the face. The formula of the skin tint is light and breathable. It has a hydrating and nourishing texture.

The key ingredients are Baobab seed extract, pumpkin seed extract, and hibiscus extract. These ingredients are nourishing and hydrating. These skin tints are available in 6 different shades and are specially formulated for darker skin tones.

Price: $32 on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

5) Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid

Summer Fridays skin tint has a sheer coverage. They are infused with hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid plumps and hydrates the skin. It has a natural shade and comes in 12 different shades, making it inclusive for all skin tones.

The key ingredients of this skin tint are tiger grass, a humectant blend, and rich emollients. Tiger grass is a rich antioxidant that helps soothe the skin. The humectant blend used in this skin tint is a mix of glycerin and hyaluronic acid. It helps attract and hold water in the skin. Rich emollients like avocado oil, sunflower extract, squalane, and vitamin E moisturize the skin and make it plumper.

Price: $42 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is skincare infused with nourishing ingredients. This skin tint is available in 16 shades and they help cover redness and uneven skin tone. They have a sheer coverage that keeps the skin tone natural.

The skin tint is infused with sodium hyaluronate, vegan collagen peptides, ceramides, cactus extract, vegan squalane and sheer pigments. These ingredients are deeply hydrated, restore moisture of the skin and plump the skin. It smoothens uneven skin texture.

Price: $36 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Milani glow hydrating skin tint

Milani glow hydrating skin tint is known for their hydrating formulas. They have a sheer-to-light coverage that helps with a dewy finish glow. It is infused with 29% squalane which keeps the skin moisturized.

The skin tint has other ingredients like electrolytes and a coconut water blend. It melts into the skin and keeps it moisturized. This skin tint helps balance and correct skin tone.

Price: $12.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Skin tints are a go-to choice if one is looking for a regular makeup option. If someone is looking for a dewy and radiant complexion, these 7 skin tints mentioned above are the best options one can choose from.