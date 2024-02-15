11 Powder blush products for 2024: Milani baked blush, Clinique cheek pop, Makeup revolution, and others

When looking for the best powder blush, it’s important that it blends seamlessly, is easy to apply, and most importantly, needs to suit one’s skin type and tone. A good blush adds life and warmth to one’s skin.

It’s important to understand one’s overtones and undertones to select the right blush shade. We have curated the best powder blushes that cater to all skin types and skin tones and come in myriad shades with premium quality ingredients and formulas.

MAC blush powder, and 10 other Powder blush products to make your cheeks pop

These blush powders will give the complexion a pop of color that makes the face look radiant and gorgeous.

1. Milani baked blush

Milani baked blush (image via Milani Cosmetics)

Milani powder blush is ideal for contouring, shaping, and highlighting one’s face with either matte or shimmery shades. There is something for every skin tone and it accentuates the natural beauty of a person or can be used for a pop of color on the cheeks.

Its premium quality, cruelty-free formula blends easily and is long-lasting for a flawless look. Its beautiful rose-shaped design looks classy in the eight shades it comes in.

Available at official website: $10.99

Available at Amazon $8.97

2. Clinique cheek pop

Clinique cheek pop (image via Clinique)

This is a buildable and long-lasting blush powder that is available in four shades that have a bright hue.

The colors are vibrant but natural looking and look almost powderless. There are shades for every skin tone and have a silky smooth formula. One can be sure of getting a just-pinched look that is simply effortless.

Available at official website: $21.75

Available at Amazon: $22.90

3. Makeup Revolution powder blusher

Makeup Revolution powder blusher (image via Amazon)

One is sure to find the perfect natural shade of blush for their skin with this blush powder that comes in 12 pressed sheer velvet shades. The finely milled, soft powder gives a strong and buildable color to the cheeks. It caters to all skin types and the shades range from soft pinks to vibrant corals and violets.

It offers a sheer, buildable coverage for a natural pop of color. It’s easy to blend and can be layered depending on how intense a look one wants.

Available at official website: $8.00

Available at Amazon: 7.00

4. Wet n Wild color icon blush

Wet n Wild color icon blush (image via Amazon)

The Wet n Wild Color Icon blush powder comes in six shades and gives a natural glow for all occasions. Its lightweight and silky-smooth powder is enriched with moisturizing jojoba oil which hydrates the skin and gives a long-lasting, flawless finish.

With its compact size, affordable price, cruelty-free formula, and buildable color payoff, it is something that makeup enthusiasts will love.

Available at official website: $3.99

Available at Amazon: $3.22

5. Covergirl cheekers powder blush

Covergirl cheekers blush powder (image via Amazon)

This blush is easy to apply and blend, giving a natural flush and shimmer to the cheeks. It’s available in 13 beautiful shades in an easy-to-carry compact that complements a wide range of skin tones. This cruelty-free blush powder is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a natural and subtle pop of cheek color.

Available at Amazon: $6.39

Available at Walmart: $4.66

6. Physicians Formula powder palette

Physicians Formula powder palette (image via Amazon)

This multi-colored blush powder is tested by dermatologists and gives a natural flush to the cheeks. It includes a blend of shades that one can use individually or create a customized shade by combining them. It’s made with premium ingredients that give it a silky texture.

It is long-lasting, blends seamlessly, and its convenient size makes it travel-friendly.

Available at official website: $15.99

Available at Amazon: $11.99

7. Revlon powder blush

Revlon powder blush (image via Amazon)

This velvet-soft blush powder makes for an optimal choice if seeking a high-impact buildable color with a chic finish. The blush is available in 12 shades in 3 finishes including matte, satin, and shimmer that work for all skin types and tones. It is an ideal option for daily use as well as for contouring purposes.

The best part is it applies effortlessly and gives the skin a beautiful radiance. This is a high-quality blush that is microfine and will provide dewiness and vibrance to the skin.

Available at official website: $ 12.89

Available at Amazon: $ 8.00

8. MAC blush powder

MAC blush powder (image via Amazon)

MAC blush powder comes in six shades and is a hot favorite with makeup lovers. Its shades range from a soft coral pink to a soft reddish burgundy shade which gives a natural, flushed look.

It has a matte finish for a subtle touch and can be used both for day and night wear. Its compact size makes it travel-friendly and its premium formula makes it long-lasting. It’s easy to blend and compliments all skin tones.

Available at official website: $29

Available at Amazon: $20.21

9. ReDimension hydra powder blush

ReDimension hydra powder blush (image via Amazon)

This multi-dimensional, nourishing blush powder melts into the skin for a silky and luminous finish. Its unique sugar-derived wet powder technology gives a 3D finish with a creamy texture that’s long-lasting. The blush comes in 10 shades and glides on effortlessly as it blends and builds color.

It’s infused with natural ingredients like organic jojoba oil and wild-crafted buriti for a silky smooth finish.

Available at official website and Amazon: $35

10. Tom Ford shade and illuminate blush

Tom Ford shade and illuminate blush (image via Amazon)

This blush has a semi-matte finish and comes in 6 highlighter hues. It is a luxurious, two-in-one blush that is crafted with rice silk powder that gives it a silky smooth finish. The multidimensional shade duos, one matte, and one frost, give a light-reflecting and radiant glow.

It offers sheer to medium buildable coverage with a natural look. The soft shine of this product highlights the complexion and sculpts the cheekbones.

Available at official website and Amazon: $95

11. Thrive Causemetics dream chaser reviving powder blush

Thrive Causemetics dream chaser reviving blush powder (image via Thrive Causemetics)

This blush powder gives a long-lasting flush with its blendable and talc-free formula. It’s extremely lightweight and smooths the skin with a natural finish. This vegan and sulfate-free product contains blue lotus extract and aloe leaf extract that nourishes and offers skin-plumping hydration to the skin.

Each of its 6 shades cater to all skin tones and skin types and is ideal for everyday use.

Available at official website: $30

When it comes to cosmetics, personal preference plays an essential role and so is the case when purchasing a powder blush. The products listed above fulfil all the criteria of a good blush and one is sure to find the perfect one that gives radiance and luminosity to the skin.