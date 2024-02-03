10 Korean skincare dupes for high end products

As Korean skincare has skyrocketed in the global market, most people have now started to focus on high-quality skincare products rather than investing in makeup products. Therefore, many luxury brands in the global market are currently offering various skincare products depending on trends and growing demand.

However, there is always a price gap, especially between popular Korean skincare products and American or other skincare products. Skincare products from Korea have reached a wide market, not only because of their efficacy but also because of their affordable price range.

On the other hand, many other brands are also offering the same high-quality products but with a higher price tag because of the brand's reputation and market value. So, for those who are searching for Korean skincare dupes for high-end products, the Sportskeeda team has found some with extensive research.

Best Korean skincare dupes for high-end products

Whether it's the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum or Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Blam, there is a Korean dupe for everything. And there is no doubt that Korean skincare is more core to tradition and nature, perfectly balancing out care and treatment for our delicate skin. Some of the Korean skincare dupes for high-end products include:

Banila co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm as a dupe for Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Blam

MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule 5X as a dupe for Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

SRB Stabilized Rice Bran Enzyme Powder Wash as a dupe for Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder

ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream as a dupe for Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

ONE THING Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract Toner as a dupe for Kiehl Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner

ISNtree Chestnut BHA 2% Clear Liquid as a dupe for Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum as a dupe for La Mer The Eye Concentrate

ISNtree Hyper Retinol EX 1.0 Serum as a dupe for Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum as a dupe for Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen as a dupe for La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen

1) Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm instead of Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Blam

Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm is a Korean cleansing balm that is popular for being lightweight and suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. Even though Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Blam is also a popular product, the Korean skincare product would be a good option because of the quantity offered by the brand at an affordable price.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Blam is available for $38/125 ml, and Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm is available for $27/180 ml.

Banila Co Clean It Zero Take The Day Off Vitamin E Sunflower oil Rosemary Corn oil

2) MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule 5X instead of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule 5X and Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum are both great skincare products for anti-aging. But choose the pricy one when the affordable one can be as effective and as good. MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule 5X is available for $54/50 ml, and Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum is available for $125/50 ml.

MISSHA Night Repair Ampoule Estee Lauder Repair Serun 10 different types of probiotics Caffeine Collaganeer Squalane and Glycerin Blend of Purple Energy Components with:PlumCarrotEggplant BeetrootBlueberry Chamomile flower extract

3) SRB Stabilized Rice Bran Enzyme Powder Wash instead of Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder

Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder is a perfect skincare product when it comes to efficiently clear the skin without irritating the skin barrier. But SRB Stabilized Rice Bran Enzyme Powder Wash does the same job with more efficacy of Korean skincare benefits. It is available for $29/70g, and Tatcha The Rice Polis is available for $65/60g.

SRB Enzyme Powder Wash Tatcha Foaming Enzyme Powder Grapefruit seed extract Japanese rice bran Collagen Silk Betaine Papaya enzymes Zea Mays

4) ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream instead of Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Another amazing Korean skincare dupe for high-end products is the ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream. Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator is an overrated gel moisturizer perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, but it comes for $29/30 ml. On the other hand, the Korean skincare brand ISNtree’s Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream comes for $22.20/100 ml, has all the benefits, and is suitable for all skin types.

ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream Clinique Moisture Surge Hyaluronic acid Hyaluronic acid Centella Asiatica extract Aloe extract powder Green Tea extract Lactobacillus Skullcap extract

5) ONE THING Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract Toner instead of Kiehl Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner

Kiehl Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner is a great toner for sensitive skin people to calm down irritated and damaged skin barriers. So if looking for a dupe, go for ONE THING Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract Toner. It costs $17.99/150 ml, whereas the Kiehl Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner costs $30/125 ml.

ONE THING Calendula Toner Kiehl Calendula Toner Calendula extract Calendula extract Butylene Glycol Allantoin

6) ISNtree Chestnut BHA 2% Clear Liquid instead of Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Everyone loves Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant because of its effectiveness on acne-prone skin. But some people say it can be harsh for sensitive skin. So, a better alternative to this product would be ISNtree Chestnut BHA 2% Clear Liquid. This Korean skincare product does not irritate the skin and is suitable for sensitive skin. It is available for $21/100 ml. Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid is available for $35/118 ml.

ISNtree Chestnut BHA Liquid Paula's Choice BHA Liquid Salicylic acid Salicylic acid Hyaluronic acid Camellia leaf extract Glycerin Butylene Glycol Chestnut shell extract

7) Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum instead of La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate is an efficient eye cream popular for its high quality, but it costs $270/15 ml which is quite expensive. A great Korean skincare dupe for it is Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum. It retails for $17/30 ml and this eye serum can be used all over the face and neck as well.

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum La Mer The Eye Concentrate Ginseng extract Seaweed extract Retinal Lime tea concentrate Glycerin Glycerin

8) ISNtree Hyper Retinol EX 1.0 Serum instead of Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum is quite popular among skin enthusiasts because of its effectiveness and lightweight texture. But it costs for $125/30ml. ISNtree Hyper Retinol EX 1.0 Serum would be a good dupe for this, as it is available for $18.30/20 ml. This Korean skincare product is suitable for all skin types.

ISNtree Hyper Retinol EX 1.0 Serum Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Retinol Retinol Tri-Active technology Retinyl Palmitate Hyaluronic acid Niacinamide Shea butter Ceramide NP Glycerin Glycerin

9) Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum instead of Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is a popular serum for skin brightening and fading dark spots. But because of its thick texture, this serum might not be suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. Its Korean skincare dupe would be Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum, which is lightweight and quick-absorbing. It is available for $20/30 ml, and Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is available for $82/30 ml.

Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Serum Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Citrus Tangerine extract Viniferine Niacinamide Squalane Centella Asiatica Glycerin Tocopherol

10) Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen instead of La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen

When it comes to a good American sunscreen, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen is the best. But sometimes it might not work well for oily and acne-prone people, it also retails for $32.99/50 ml. So, a good Korean skincare dupe for this would be Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen, which is available for $28/50 ml and suitable for all skin types.

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios Fluid Facial Sunscreen Birch juice Cell-Ox Shield technology Niacinamide Hyaluronic acid

These Korean skincare dupes for high-end products are available on their brands' websites and other online platforms like Amazon, Olive Young, and Soko Glam.