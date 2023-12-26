11 best cleansing balms for acne-prone skin: Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm, Elemis Pro Collagen, The Inkey List Oat Balm and more

Cleansing balms have gained popularity in recent years as a gentle and effective way to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. Finding the right cleansing balm is crucial for those with acne-prone skin to maintain a clear complexion.

Cleansing balms provide a gentle and thorough cleanse for acne-prone skin, effectively removing impurities without causing dryness or irritation. These cleansing balms have moisturizing ingredients that prevent dehydration, which is crucial for skin undergoing harsh acne treatments. The paradoxical oil-based formula aids in controlling excess oil production and preventing clogged pores.

Formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and green tea extract, cleansing balms also reduce redness and sensitivity, promoting a calmer complexion for those with acne-prone skin. Here are 11 best cleansing balms for acne-prone skin.

From Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm, Elemis Pro Collagen to The Inkey List Oat Balm: Best cleansing balms for acne-prone skin

1) Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm ($32)

Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm is ideal for acne-prone skin due to its gentle yet effective cleansing. Enriched with papaya enzymes, it exfoliates and hydrates the skin, promoting a clearer complexion. However, potential pros and cons should be considered.

Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Gentle exfoliation Not suitable for heavy makeup Hydration boost

2) Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm ($68)

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm is an excellent choice for acne-prone skin due to its gentle yet effective formula. Enriched with soothing rose extracts, it offers a thorough cleanse without over-drying. The nourishing properties help maintain the skin's natural barrier, making it suitable for those with acne-prone skin seeking a calming and hydrating cleansing solution.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Gentle cleansing High price point Soothing rose extracts

3) The Inkey List Oat Balm ($11.99)

The Inkey List Oat Balm is an ideal cleansing balm for acne-prone skin due to its gentle formulation that effectively removes impurities without irritation. Enriched with soothing oat kernel oil and oat powder, it cleanses and helps calm and nurture sensitive skin. This makes it a top choice for acne-prone and sensitive skin concerns.

The Inkey List Oat Balm is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating Balmy texture Soothing properties

4) E.l.f Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($11)

E.l.f Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm is an excellent choice for acne-prone skin due to its gentle yet effective formula. With a hydrating blend that includes nourishing ingredients like squalane and rosehip oil, it not only removes impurities but also helps maintain skin moisture. This helps prevent overdrying, which is often associated with acne treatments.

E.l.f Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating Leaves residue Affordable

5) Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm ($19)

Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm is ideal for acne-prone skin due to its lightweight texture that effectively removes impurities without irritating them. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, such as sunflower and ginger root oils, it cleanses the skin and helps control excess oil production. This helps in promoting a balanced and clearer complexion.

Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Nourishing ingredients Strong fragrance Gentle formulation

6) Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm ($36)

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm is ideal for acne-prone skin due to its lightweight texture and effective makeup removal capabilities. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like sunflower and ginger root oils, it not only cleanses the skin thoroughly but also helps maintain hydration, control excess oil, and promote a calmer complexion with its soothing properties.

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating High-end price point Soothing properties

7) Beekman 1802 Buttermilk Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($15)

Beekman 1802 Buttermilk Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm is ideal for acne-prone skin due to its gentle formula that effectively removes impurities without irritating the skin. Enriched with soothing ingredients like buttermilk, it cleanses and helps maintain the skin's natural barrier, making it a top choice for those seeking a nourishing and acne-friendly cleansing balm.

Beekman 1802 Buttermilk Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Soothing and nourishing Inconvenient packaging Gentle formulation

8) Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm ($36)

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm is the best for acne-prone skin due to its gentle yet effective formula. Enriched with hydrating ingredients, it removes impurities without over-drying, controls excess oil production, and features a soothing blend that minimizes redness and sensitivity. This makes it ideal for maintaining a clear and balanced complexion in acne-prone individuals.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Oil control Higher price Hydrating

9) Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm ($38)

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm is one of the ideal cleansing balms for acne-prone skin, offering a gentle yet effective cleansing experience. Its hydrating formula prevents over-drying and controls excess oil production. It includes calming ingredients like sea buckthorn oil, providing a soothing solution for maintaining clear and balanced skin.

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Soothing properties Smooth texture Hydrating

10) Andalou Naturals Deep Hydration Nourishing Cleansing Balm ($15.99)

Andalou Naturals Deep Hydration Nourishing Cleansing Balm stands out as one of the ideal cleansing balms for acne-prone skin due to its gentle yet effective cleansing action. Enriched with hydrating ingredients, this balm provides deep hydration by addressing the common dehydration issue in acne-prone skin by removing impurities without over-drying.

Additionally, its nourishing formula supports a balanced complexion, making it a top pick for those seeking a cleansing balm tailored to acne-prone skin needs. Andalou Naturals Deep Hydration Nourishing Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating Overpowering fragrance Natural ingredients

11) Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm ($14- $38)

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm is one of the ideal cleansing balms for acne-prone skin due to its fragrance-free formula, ensuring minimal irritation. This balm effectively removes impurities without over-drying. It provides gentle cleansing that maintains the skin's natural barrier and promotes a calm and balanced complexion for those with acne-prone skin.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Gentle on skin Not suitable for all skin types Non-comedogenic

When picking cleansing balms for acne-prone skin, focus on ingredients, texture, and how it feels on the skin. These cleansing balms are a gentle and effective way to keep the skin clean and hydrated, which is crucial for managing acne. Try out a few options of cleansing balms to find the perfect balm that suits the skin's unique needs. It's all about what feels right!