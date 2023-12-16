Winter can be a beautiful and magical season, but it can also be a challenging season for those who are passionate about taking care of their skin. The cold weather can be harsh and can strip the skin of its natural oils. Its harsh winds and UV rays leave it feeling tight, itchy, and irritated.

There are varied useful tips and concerned winter skincare products to keep the beauty seeker's skin healthy and hydrated throughout the winter months.

Unlock winter's best-kept secret for healthy, nourished skin with these 5 tips

Amidst the hot cocoa, holiday celebrations, and comfortable sweater days, winter brings about an unfortunate downside: the drop in temperature can wreak havoc on the skin of those seeking beauty.

Due to the decrease in humidity and chilly air, the skin often becomes rough, dry, flaky, and itchy, making it difficult to keep it nourished, healthy, and elastic during the frosty season.

To keep worries at bay, Team Sportskeeda has curated some useful tips to pamper a beauty enthusiast's skin, ensuring it glows through the season:

Consider using lukewarm water for bathing: In cold weather, hot showers can be tempting but are not recommended as they can strip natural oils from the skin, causing excessive dryness. Lukewarm water is a better option for baths and facial cleansing to retain the skin's moisture.

5 best products for winter care

The frosty weather can be harsh on a beauty enthusiast's skin, but with the right winter care products, they can keep themselves looking and feeling great.

Here is the finely curated list by Team Sportskeeda of the 5 best winter care products for cold season skincare that they should consider adding to their routine.

1) NIVEA Creme Body, Face, and Hand Moisturizing Cream, 13.5 Oz Tin

The NIVEA skin creme is perfect for those who want thorough skin hydration, nourishment, and defense against dryness.

Its formula is infused with Provitamin B5, making it ideal for dry skin. NIVEA creme is versatile and can be used as a moisturizer for the face, hands, and body, ensuring soft and smooth skin around the clock.

At $10.69, this creme is a steal on Amazon and can be applied to rough areas like elbows, feet, knees, and hands for optimal results.

Pros Cons Contains ProVitamin B5 Can be greasy for some Through hydration against dryness Ideal for dry skin

2) CeraVe SA Cleanser

This is a gentle yet effective exfoliating cleanser that provides hydration to rough skin.

It is formulated with 0.5% salicylic acid which makes it suitable for dry skin as well. Using this cleanser a few times a week can prevent clogged pores while gently exfoliating the skin.

At $11.71 on Amazon, skincare enthusiasts can also use it on their body to alleviate Keratosis Pilaris or strawberry legs, along with the SA smoothing cream.

Pros Cons Gentle exfoliation Not suitable for all skin types Contains salicylic acid Regular use prevents clogged pores

3) COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

This skincare product is a favorite among many beauty enthusiasts and is a must-have in their routine.

It tackles hyperpigmentation with the help of snail mucin essence, which deeply hydrates the skin and promotes healing.

At just $13.55 on Amazon, this winter skincare essential is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Cons Tackles hyperpigmentation May not help as anti-inflammation Contains snail mucin essence Deep hydration

4) Byoma Moisturizing Gel Cream

Packed with ceramides, niacinamide, and green tea, this cream is designed to help soothe the user's skin and repair any damage caused by over-exfoliation.

Not only that, but it is also incredibly moisturizing, helping to keep their skin healthy and hydrated without feeling heavy or greasy.

And the best part? A beauty seeker can find it on Amazon for just $20.64, making it an affordable addition to their skincare routine.

Pros Cons Soothes skin Less quantity Good moisturization Packed with ceramides

5) Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery 50 g Sunscreen SPF 50+

Although many people associate sunscreen with summer, it is equally important to wear it in winter when the sun's rays can still cause harm.

This lightweight formula, with SPF50, is suitable for all skin types, and provides excellent UV protection, keeping skin safe from the sun's damaging effects. The fragrance is light and will not irritate even the most sensitive skin.

One of the best things about this sunscreen is its affordability - priced at just $15 on Amazon, it is an excellent value for the quality of the product.

Pros Cons Contains SPF50 Can be oily for some Suitable for all skin types Light fragrance

Taking care of a beauty lover's skin during the winter season can be challenging, but it is not impossible. By following the tips and using these 5 products for winter care they can protect their skin from the harsh winter weather and keep it smooth and hydrated.

They can purchase these products for winter care from their official websites, or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Which ingredients should a beauty seeker look for in cold-weather skincare products?

Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and shea butter are some ingredients that help to retain moisture in the skin.

2) Can a skincare lover exfoliate their skin in the frosty climate?

Yes, but they should use a gentle exfoliator and do not overdo it; once or twice a week is enough.

3) How often should a person apply sunscreen during the cold season?

Even on cloudy days, a person should apply sunscreen daily to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.