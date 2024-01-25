Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum review: Where to get, price, benefits, and more details explored

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum has ranked third as the best-selling product in 2023 from the Korean skincare brand.

The brand mentioned:

"Revive Eye Serum has steadily accumulated good reviews and ranked first in the eye serum category on Amazon. It was also awarded the 2023 Editor's Pick by the Allure Awards in Korea."

Revive Eye Serum received a positive response as it contains retinal, which is more effective and less irritating to the skin compared to other skincare products containing retinol. The product is available on the official website of BOJ for $17.

Retinol is a skincare active that has a wide range of benefits but can also be a difficult ingredient to incorporate in the skincare regime because of its irritating nature.

But with this eye serum, there is a lower chance of purging and irritating the skin barrier. Also, it is a multipurpose serum that has a wide range of benefits.

Benefits of Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum

1) Anti-aging

The main work of the Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum is to improve wrinkles on the sensitive skin around the eyes. It is formulated to mitigate wrinkles by combining ginseng extract and retinal, which work faster and more effectively on the skin compared to retinol.

2) Hydration

This Korean skincare product contains glycerin, which hydrates and moisturizes the skin. Using retinals can make the skin a bit dry, but this product claims to have solved that issue. The combination of ginseng root extract and glycerin provides deep hydration and boosts the skin.

3) Lightweight

This serum is lightweight and quickly absorbed into the skin. With a reportedly lightweight formula that allows for a smooth and easy application around the eyes, this product is non-sticky and comfortable under makeup and sunscreen.

Key ingredients of Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum

The key ingredients of Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum are ginseng root extract and retinal liposome, accompanied by glycerin and niacinamide.

Retinal liposome: It contains 2% retinal liposome (with 0.02% active), which is a stabilized retinol formula that does not irritate the skin.

Ginseng root extract: Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum contains 10% ginseng root extract. The rich saponin in ginseng root extract helps quickly moisturize and penetrate deep inside to help maintain healthy skin.

Glycerin: Glycerin is a natural humectant that helps to maintain a healthy moisture balance and improve the skin barrier. Many studies have also proven that glycerin has healing properties, which can be beneficial for cracked skin, acne scars, and skin conditions like psoriasis.

Niacinamide: is a popular skincare ingredient incorporated in the Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum that offers many benefits. This ingredient reduces inflammation, minimizes skin redness, reduces pores, treats hyperpigmentation, and many others.

Different ways to use Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum is a fan-favorite Korean skincare product that won the top place in terms of retinol eye serum. And the most amazing fact about this product is that it can be used in many ways.

Use it under the eye area to get rid of dark circles and puffiness.

Use it anywhere on the face, including the neck, to get the most out of this retinal serum.

Use it as a spot treatment for active acne and post-acne scars.

In addition to the official page of BOJ, this product is also available via e-commerce platforms like Soko Glam, Amazon, Beauty Barn, and Olive Young. So, don't be late, and grab the eye serum now!