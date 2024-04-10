Serena Williams, who is known for her achievements in the world of tennis, has also moved beyond the game by co-founding a lifestyle brand called Will Perform. The brand offers a variety of products designed to help with topical pain relief and muscle care to support athletes in reaching their peak performance.

The brand's website states that recovery played an important role in Williams' tennis career and notes:

"She identified a lack of clean, high quality, and accessible self-care products that would support her ongoing commitment to live a healthy active life as a mother, businesswoman and athlete. With WILL PERFORM, she has set out to change the game once again."

What are the 3 best relief balms from Serena Williams' lifestyle brand Will Perform?

Serena Williams' brand offers a number of pain relief solutions for athletes and common people alike. Here are three of the best pain relief products from the brand:

WILL Relieve Lidocaine Pain Relief Roll-On – 3oz

WILL Cool Menthol & Camphor Cooling Pain Relief Roll-On – 3oz

WILL Relieve Lidocaine Pain Relief Spray – 4oz

1) WILL Relieve Lidocaine Pain Relief Roll-On – 3oz

One of the best relief balms from Serena Williams' lifestyle brand Will Perform (Image via Will Perform)

This WILL Relieve Lidocaine Pain Relief Roll-On by Serena Williams' Will Perform has a custom-angled applicator designed for accurate and precise application. It is a fast-acting gel made up of lidocaine and infused with botanical extracts that help relieve pain and soothe muscles instantly.

Unlike traditional pain relievers, this roll-on has a fresh scent and is a quick-drying lotion.

Key features:

Custom 3-pronged metal rollerball for precise application

Includes a blend of Lidocaine (4%) and botanical extracts to offer healing

Quick-drying formula that does not leave behind a greasy residue

Does not contain parabens or phthalates and is suitable for all skin types

Ingredients:

The roll-on contains lidocaine (4%), which numbs pain through its effect on nerves. It also includes plant extracts like angelica polymorpha sinensis root extract and arnica montana flower extract that promote healing.

Price: $12.99

2) WILL Cool Menthol & Camphor Cooling Pain Relief Roll-On – 3oz

Created specifically for post-workout recovery, the WILL Cool Menthol & Camphor Cooling Pain Relief Roll-On by Serena Williams' Will Perform provides instant relief. This roll-on features a blend of Menthol, Camphor, and plant extracts and can be applied via a three-pronged metal rollerball to ease soreness.

Key features:

Custom 3-pronged metal rollerball for even application

Menthol (6%), Camphor (4%), and botanical extracts for effective cooling and pain relief

A non-greasy formula that dries quickly on the skin

Does not include parabens and phthalates

Ingredients:

This product includes Menthol and Camphor, which work together to rapidly cool the sore area and numb pain. The roll-on also contains panax notoginseng extract, willow bark extract, and more, which further enhance its calming effect.

Price: $12.99

3) WILL Relieve Lidocaine Pain Relief Spray – 4oz

This WILL Relieve Lidocaine Pain Relief Spray is a quick-drying, fast-acting product that offers hands-free pain relief. It is made with a blend of lidocaine and plant extracts that help with muscle relaxation and pain relief.

Key features:

Hands-free spray application for maximum convenience

Fast-acting formula that dries quickly without leaving residue

Infused with Lidocaine (4%) and botanicals for pain relief

Does not include parabens and phthalates and is safe on all skin types

Ingredients:

In addition to containing Lidocaine (4%), this spray also includes plant extracts such as angelica polymorpha sinensis root extract and arnica montana flower extract, which promote healing and muscle relaxation.

Price: $12.99

Apart from its products for pain relief, Serena Williams' Will Perform also includes a body care line. This line offers the Epsom Salt Shower Stick, Epsom Salt Bath Soak, and Daily Moisturizing Magnesium Body Lotion.