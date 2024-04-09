All the skincare products offered under Jessica Pegula’s Ready 24 brand

American player Jessica Pegula is one of the popular names in the tennis arena, with WTA rankings of World No. 3 in singles declared on October 24, 2022, and World No. 1 in doubles, alongside Coco Gauff, achieved on September 11, 2023.

In 2017, Jessica Pegula launched her skincare brand Ready 24 while recovering from hip surgery. In an interview with Hologic WTA Tour dated 2021, Pegula mentioned her skincare struggle, stating:

“When I was growing up, for the most part, I had troubled skin. I tried a million different things and didn’t always give it the time to work. Your skin freaks out because there’s too much going on.”

Hence, Pegula was interested in figuring out what worked for her and was looking for a quick fix as well, which led to the launch of her skincare brand, Ready 24. It comprises a range of four products, from cleansers to mist, all of which are available on the brand's website.

Skincare formulations under Jessica Pegula's brand Ready 24

Ready 24’s website mentions that their product range is clean and reliable and formulated with simple and clean ingredients for people to curate a simple skincare regime, especially those indulging in sports and other physical activities.

1) Restorative Vitamin C Cleanser ($32)

Ready 24’s Restorative Vitamin C Cleanser is infused with skin-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, and olive oil. Additionally, the cleanser offers antioxidant protection with blueberry fruit extract and Vitamin C and skin-firming benefits with Acetyl Hexapeptide 8. It cleanses the skin thoroughly and is cruelty- and paraben-free.

2) Refreshing Lavender Mist ($28)

The Refreshing Lavender Mist is infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, which are known for soothing and hydrating the skin. The mist offers antioxidant protection with blueberry fruit extract and Vitamin C, along with refreshing lemon peel and lavender extract.

Moreover, the mist is packed with the anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits of green tea extract and turmeric.

3) Moisturizing Stick ($30)

Jessica Pegula’s skincare brand’s moisturizing stick features a creamy formula with coconut oil, hyaluronic acid, and lavender oil for intense hydration and a subtle scent. The lip balm is supplied in an easy-to-use stick that may be used on the face and other dry body parts.

In one of the blogs on the Ready 24 website, Jessica Pegula comments on the moisturizing stick, stating:

“The Moisturizing stick is perfect for when my skin gets horribly dry when flying. This keeps me hydrated which leads to less breakouts. Win/Win.”

4) Daily Antioxidant Moisturizer ($40)

Daily Antioxidant Moisturizerer (officialwebsite/readytwentyfour)

Ready 24’s Daily Antioxidant moisturizer offers antioxidant protection with blueberry fruit extract, acai extract, and Vitamin C. Acai extract and Vitamin C offer protection against photodamage.

Additionally, the daily antioxidant moisturizer soothes and hydrates the skin owing to the presence of hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, and shea butter. The moisturizer consists of anti-ageing properties of squalene, ceramides, and alpha lipoic acid along with the brightening benefits of rice extract.

Jessica Pegula's skincare brand Ready 24 is known for using a proprietary 'Super Adaptive Blend' in its formulations, which comprises Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Acetyl Hexapeptide 8.

With individual products under $40 and a 24/7 Routine Kit priced at $90, all Ready 24 products are available on the brand's official website.