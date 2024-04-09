What is Christen Press’ skincare routine?

Soccer player Christen Press is a popular name in the U.S. women’s national team owing to her talent as a forward and winning two Women’s World Cup titles with her country. Christen Press has been away from the field since 2022 because of an ACL tear for which she underwent four surgeries and has spent 20 months away from the game.

Sports fanatics, especially aspiring female soccer players who look up to Christen Press often look forward to knowing her training schedule, skincare secrets, and the like to replicate the same in their regimen.

She is a style icon as much as she is a soccer legend. In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue taken less than a week away from the Women's World Cup in Canada, Christen Press talked about her minimal skincare routine, her idol, and her preparation for the game.

More details on Christen Press' minimal skincare routine

In her interview with Teen Vogue, Christen Press talked about swearing by serious sun protection and minimal makeup. Press mentioned that it is important for girls to feel powerful and strong when they are playing sports. She uses the following products:

Coppertone Clearly Sheer Faces ($12.99)

Press states that the broad spectrum sunscreen is light and doesn’t drip into her eyes while running. The sheer sunscreen lotion is a fresh and light formula that is ideal for everyday occasions.

The lightweight formula moisturizes and softens the skin without clogging the pores and offers a matte finish with a clean, fresh scent. Additionally, the Coppertone Clearly Sheer Faces sunscreen delivers SPF 50 protection and is a non-acnegenic, non-comedogenic formula.

She uses some light powder with blush and chapstick when it comes to makeup, keeping it minimal and presentable.

Coppertone Sport ($9.27)

Coppertone Sport is a sunscreen lotion with SPF 100. The sunscreen is designed to stay on the skin when one sweats and protects the skin with a durable, water-resistant formula that lasts 80 minutes.

Coppertone Sport offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with Vitamin E and has been voted as the most trusted sunscreen brand by American shoppers based on BrandSpark American’s trust study from 2022. Coppertone Sport SPF is devoid of PABA, phthalates, dyes, and octinoxate.

The Coppertone Sport is one of the products Press uses to safeguard herself against sun damage and avoid soccer tan lines. Moreover, Press shared that she ties her hair into a tight ponytail to keep her curls under control when on the field.

Christen Press often makes off-the-ground appearances in simple styling and clothes, which indicates that she prefers minimalism. In one of her interviews with Popsugar from 2016, Press also shared details about managing stress and combating it through self-care practices.

She commented:

"Yoga has been so important to me as an athlete for the last two years; it has kept me healthy physically and mentally. It's a daily discipline, year-round . . . even if it's 20 minutes, right when I get off an airplane."

In her interview, she mentioned that she loves CorePower Yoga, which is a transformative power yoga brand.

Christen Press has been a source of inspiration for many female soccer players globally who often look out for any information related to their lifestyle, skincare, training particulars, and the like.