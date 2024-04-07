7 Best-seller products to try from Maria Sharapova’s Supergoop brand in 2024

Renowned Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has expanded her entrepreneurial ventures by making a significant investment in the sun protection brand Supergoop. Originally founded by Holly Thaggard, the brand has gained considerable traction since its inception in 2007.

In recent years, Supergoop has attracted increasing attention for its range of effective products featuring SPF, including moisturizers, lotions, lip shades, and more.

7 Best-seller products to lookout for in Maria Sharapova’s Supergoop brand

For skincare enthusiasts who are planning to upgrade their skincare regime with SPF-infused products, here’s a curated list of the seven best products to choose from Maria Sharapova’s Supergoop:

1) Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

A silky, sheer gel with a dewy, undetectable sheen. Intended for oily, normal, combo, or dry skin types.

This famed best-seller is designed to make sunscreen application effortless. It has no sunscreen scent, isn't oily or heavy, never dries out your skin, and doesn't clog pores with oils. Additionally, it works as a primer to set one's makeup. Use Unseen Sunscreen alone or under the makeup to keep it in place.

How to apply?

After completing your skincare regimen, be sure to cover your entire face and neck with Unseen Sunscreen. Makeup products can be applied, once sunscreen is absorbed for 30 seconds.

Price- $38 for 1.7 fl. oz.

2) Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40

A moisturizing lotion that is both lightweight and has a radiant sheen. Ideal for skin types that are neither too oily nor too dry.

This cream imparts a sun-kissed appearance to the skin without actual sun exposure. Infused with potent nutrients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, Glowscreen keeps the skin looking radiant all year while providing SPF protection to imitate the warm radiance. Apply Glowscreen before anything else, or use it alone.

How to apply?

Finish off your skincare regimen. Make sure to cover your entire face and neck with Glowscreen. Before you put on your makeup, give the product 30 seconds to absorb.

Price- $38 for 1.7 fl. oz.

3) Supergoop PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50

A silky lotion that is both nourishing and feather-light. Intended for oily, normal, combo, or dry skin types.

PLAY Everyday Lotion addresses common sunscreen grievances. It never gets sticky or tacky, absorbs fast, smells great, and feels great. Free from oxybenzone, it was the first conventional sunscreen ever made. Non-comedogenic and pore-friendly, PLAY nurtures the skin while protecting it from infrared, UVA, and UVB rays.

How to apply?

Finish out your skin care regimen. After cleansing your face and body, apply a healthy amount of PLAY Everyday Lotion all over. Let the product absorb for 30 seconds.

Price- $36 for 5.5 fl. oz.

4) Supergoop Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40

This lightweight moisturizer has a natural sheen and is smooth and bouncy, allowing it to absorb quickly and leave the skin feeling moisturized and balanced. It is suitable for oily, normal, or mixed skin types.

Triple Prep was formulated to be an essential morning moisturizer. In a single, effective action, it nourishes, repairs, and shields the skin. Designed for those with normal to oily skin types, Triple Prep is a weightless sunscreen that settles on the skin quickly and prepares it for the day.

How to apply?

Before using any treatments or serums, wash your face. Make sure to cover your entire face and neck with Triple Prep. Let the product absorb for 30 seconds.

Price- $48 for 1.7 fl. oz.

5) Supergoop Lipshade 100% Mineral Lip Color SPF 30

A lightweight lip color with a natural sheen that feels gentle and moisturizing.

Created with a broad spectrum of skin tones in mind, this lip-enhancing product comes in five versatile tints, providing mineral SPF protection. Infused with peptides, natural shea, mango, and murumuru butters, Lipshade conditions and soothes lips with a slight peppermint flavor and a silky finish.

How to apply?

If you want a very bold lip color, swipe on Lipshade two or three times. At the very least, reapply every two hours, or as needed, after each meal or drink.

Price- $24

6) Supergoop PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30

This lightweight and hydrating lip balm is available in two delicate flavors—acai and mint—and has a natural finish.

Formulated to provide all-day hydration and protection, this liquid lip balm is enriched with shea butter. PLAY Lip Balm shields lips from UV rays while keeping them looking and feeling smooth.

How to apply?

Use a generous and even application of PLAY Lip Balm. At the very least, reapply every two hours, or as needed, after each meal or drink.

Price- $12

7) Supergoop Glow Stick SPF 50

A translucent, weightless stick with a shimmery sheen. Ideal for skin types that are neither too oily nor too dry.

This dry oil stick offers a mess-free way to protect the face and body from the sun. Its water- and sweat-resistant solution adds a nurturing blend of natural oils to a convenient twist-up case. It glides on smoothly, leaving skin with a non-greasy feel, giving skin an instant glow, and making it easy to reapply SPF during the day.

How to apply?

Take off the cap and throw away the plastic disk that was on top of the stick. Uncover the sunscreen stick by twisting the pack's base. Apply a thick layer of Glow Stick all over your body and face.

Price- $30 for 0.70 oz.

These are seven best-selling products from Maria Sharapova’s Supergoop skincare brand. Interested readers can easily get these items from the brand’s official website.