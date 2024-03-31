7 Best products to choose from Scarlett Johannson’s The Outset skincare line

Many popular celebrities own their own skincare and makeup brands. One such brand is The Outset skincare line. Black Widow, aka Scarlet Johannson, is one of the co-founders of The Outset, alongside Kate Foster. They started the brand to offer a skincare range for sensitive skin.

The Outset brand offers an array of skincare products, including cleansers, masks, boosting oil, and more, which are essential for an everyday routine. In addition to the array of skincare products; Johannson has also introduced refills for all The Outset products.

More details about the best products of The Outset skincare line

Here's a rundown of some of the best products to choose from Scarlett Johannson’s The Outset skincare line:

1) Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum

Without causing any irritation, this 4-in-1 super serum tightens, glows, plumps, and moisturizes the skin in about four weeks. This "prep step" is at the heart of the brand’s skin concept; it's the second stage of the day's skincare routine which is crucial for achieving both short-term and long-term skin conditioning and a healthy glow.

After cleansing but before moisturizing, The Outset brand's Prep Serum "preps" the skin for the next step, establishing a strong basis that will radiate beneath makeup without pilling.

Price- $46

2) Purifying Blue Clay Mask

The Purifying Blue Clay Mask is a soft, effective substitute for the old-fashioned, rough clay mask. This 10-minute detox is a creamy mineral-rich remedy that the brand’s customers rave about as the only clarifying mask that leaves the skin feeling soft and supple, rather than dry and irritated.

An extremely mild concentration of salicylic acid diminishes shine without drying out the skin, while the hydrating Hyaluroset complex calms and softens the skin.

Natural blue clay aids in pore unclogging and reduction in appearance. Apply to the T-zone or your entire face for a more radiant complexion by drawing out dirt and oil and smoothing out any rough patches.

Price- $46

3) Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm

This ideal multipurpose skincare best friend is a beloved must-have. Presented in a small container, toss it into your bag for on-the-go hydration. Infused with potent botanical oils and the trademark Hyaluroset Complex, this special treatment mix helps restore moisture while protecting the skin's natural barrier.

It provides all the necessary ingredients to repair, rejuvenate, and soothe dry skin on all areas, including the face, lips, and body.

Price- $38

4) Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream

Rejuvenate skin at night without irritating it. Night after night, your skin will be softer and more supple thanks to this ultra-hydrating, buttery-soft cream. In as little as two weeks, it will strengthen the skin's barrier function and leave your complexion looking healthier and more radiant than before.

Price- $54

5) Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil

Lightweight and formulated with only naturally occurring components, this solution nourishes deeply while being mild enough to use on even the most delicate skin types. Guards skin from free radical damage and restores its nutrition with a refined blend of sixteen very nourishing oils, including avocado, Abyssinian, and açai.

This fast-absorbing dry oil is enriched with Hyaluroset Complex and leaves skin feeling silky and looking glowing. As an added bonus, it works wonders on dry hair and cuticles.

Price- $44

6) Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer

At any time of day or night, this vital third step will nourish your skin. The clinical trials on this velvety, non-greasy moisturizer showed that it hydrated all skin types, including the most sensitive ones, instantly and remained active for 24 hours after application.

Its calming plant components, such as the skincare savior squalane derived from olives, help to diminish the appearance of redness and enhance the appearance and condition of the skin by strengthening the skin barrier.

Price- $44

7) Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser

This is the first and most important step to cleanse and refresh your skin every day. Avoid drying out your skin or removing its protective barrier with this gentle yet effective gel cleanser which is packed with antioxidants.

Aside from leaving your skin feeling supple, moisturized, and nourished, the thick gel texture with floating micelles renders face washing a truly delightful experience.

Price- $32

These are the seven best products to choose from Scarlet Johannson’s The Outset skincare label. All aforementioned items are easily accessible via The Outset’s official website.