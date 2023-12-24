7 best Korean clay masks of all time 

Korean clay masks have been one of the best natural remedies for various skin ailments for centuries. Korean clay masks are becoming popular as beauty products for cleansing, smoothing, and brightening skin.

They target to extract excess oil, impurities, and bacteria from the pores. This Korean skincare product efficiently unclogs pores, exfoliates the skin, and manages various skin issues.

Many types of clay masks are available for different skin types, some of which are suitable for any skin type. Starting from hydrating rice face masks to clay masks made from volcanic clay, each one of them is the best in the market. Let's see some of the top Korean clay masks of all time.

Isntree, Sulwhasoo, and 5 other brands offer the best Korean clay masks

1) Isntree Mugwort Calming Clay Mask

The Isntree Mugwort Calming Clay Mask is a wash-off mask that contains mugwort extract to soothe irritation and inflammation and maintain healthy skin moisture levels. The Korean clay mask contains six types of clays, including bentonite, kaolin, French green clay, and colloidal clay.

This skincare product is efficient for clarifying and treating oily and acne-prone skin. It is also efficient for dry and sensitive skin because of the mugwort and hydrating components in the product. It is available for $24 on Soko Glam.

2) Sulwhasoo Herbal Clay Purifying Mask

The Sulwhasoo Herbal Clay Purifying Mask is a gentle herbal clay mask that deeply cleanses while comforting stressed skin. The Korean clay mask contains muan clay, a Korean traditional herb complex, and plant-derived gluconolactone (PHA). All these ingredients intensely cleanse and remove visible impurities.

Its naturally derived exfoliating ingredients gently remove dead skin cells. The skincare product is suitable for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin types. It is available for $50 on Amazon.

3) Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2X

The Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2X is one of the most popular Korean clay masks that deeply cleanses the skin to help clear pores and absorb excess sebum. The key ingredients of the skincare product are Jeju volcanic clusters and lactic acid.

It helps to minimize the look of pores, absorb sebum, gently exfoliate, even skin tone, and cleanse pollution. The product is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. It is available for $16 on Innisfree's official website.

4) Dr.Ceuracle Jeju Island Matcha Clay Pack

It is another efficient Korean clay mask that is formulated with a range of natural products that are beneficial for every skin type. This skincare product includes Matcha, clays like kaolin, bentonite, monorillonite, illite, citric acid, and camellia sinensis leaf extract, among many others.

It is a good clay mask that is rich in antioxidants and helps to cool, soothe, and refresh oily skin. The product is available for $23.20 on YesStyle.

5) Lasstokki Green Soft Clay Clearing Mask

Lasstokki Green Soft Clay Clearing Mask is an underrated Korean clay mask that contains superfoods for the skin. The skincare product is formulated with Fish Collagen, Jeju Blueberry, and Oligo-HA. These elements make this product perfect for anti-aging as well as healing damaged skin.

Oligo-HA, a form of hyaluronic acid, helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles, increase skin firmness, and enhance skin elasticity. It is available for $32 on Amazon.

6) SOME BY MI Super Matcha Pore Clean Clay Mask

SOME BY MI Super Matcha Pore Clean Clay Mask would be a perfect Korean clay mask for oily and acne-prone skin as it efficiently reduces extra sebum and pore sizes. It is formulated with key ingredients such as BHA, Centella Asiatica, Tea Tree, and Matcha.

The skincare product aims to remove sebum and impurities, thoroughly cleanse the pores, and help maintain purified pore condition while enhancing the skin's barrier. It is available for $19.95 on Amazon and YesStyle.

7) TONYMOLY I'm Rice Clarifying Blemish Clay Mask

This Rice Clarifying Blemish Mask helps remove impurities and reveals clearer skin. In addition to reducing the look of redness and soothing sensitive skin, this Korean clay mask clarifying mask draws out sebum, pollutants, and bacteria with its powerful yet delicate formulation.

This skincare product is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and eczema-prone skin. It is available for $15 on the brand's website.

FAQs

1) How often should I use clay masks?

1 to 2 times a week. People with sensitive and dry skin should use it only once a week or if required.

2) Can I use clay masks for hydration?

Some clays can hydrate dry skin. It depends on the ingredients. Always make sure to look for ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, Rice water, Rose water, Ceramides, and other non-drying agents while looking for a hydrating clay mask.

3) Which clay is the best for making masks?

There are many types of clays available that target different skin issues. Choose the one that goes well with your concern. These are some good options for clay, like green or white kaolin, bentonite, and pink clay.