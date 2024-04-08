What is soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s skincare routine?

Megan Rapinoe is both a celebrated football player and a fashion trendsetter. Many people have become intrigued by her skincare regimen. The reason for her radiant complexion is her consistent skincare routine despite her busy lifestyle.

As she reveals in an interview with The Times, Megan's skin is a reflection of her overall state of health, whether she is on the soccer pitch or in the spotlight. As she approached her thirties, she observed alterations in the condition of her skin. Encouraged by her sister, Megan made the decision to prioritize her skincare regimen.

At the age of 34, she follows a low-key yet efficient routine, and believes that a packed schedule does not equate to disregarding one's skin. This discipline has prompted fans and followers to emulate Megan's actions. What is her methodology? Strive for simplicity while maintaining consistency.

Exploring the skincare regimen of Megan Rapinoe

Deep cleansing is a must for Megan Rapinoe. She credits the Foreo Luna Mini for keeping her skin clear and vibrant. This device, with its silicone nubs and vibration options, ensures thorough cleansing. It's perfect for Megan, especially after long hours in the sun. She appreciates its gentle exfoliation, which suits her active, outdoor lifestyle.

Toning is another crucial step in Megan's skincare. She opts for Biologique Recherche's toner, Lotion P50, the cult-favorite. Products that offer gentle exfoliation help in maintaining her skin's brightness and combating dullness.

She explains her skincare routine in an interview with The Times,

“Basically, my skincare game is that I go out in the morning and do all this damage and then get back in the afternoon and restore it”

She continued:

“Maybe some people think it’s vain, but I feel like the health of the skin on your face is indicative of the health of your whole body. I want to be bright and not so sun damaged.”

Megan's love for anti-aging serums and moisturizers

Megan doesn't stop at cleansing and toning. She incorporates anti-aging serums and moisturizers into her regimen. Among her favorites are Biologique Recherche's anti-aging serum and Dior's Capture Youth Plump Filler Serum. Megan Rapinoe acknowledges the price but sees them as investments in her skin's health.

Sun protection for Megan's skin

Sun protection is non-negotiable for Megan Rapinoe. Given her fair skin and outdoor career, she regularly applies Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+. Its matte finish and durability, even through sweat, supposedly makes it ideal for any outdoor activity.

As she says to The Times,

“I have pretty fair skin, and that doesn’t mesh well with being a professional athlete in an outdoor sport... I wear sunscreen every day no matter what.”

Lastly, Megan Rapinoe keeps her moisturizing game strong with Aquaphor. This versatile product is always within her reach, providing hydration for her lips, hands, and cuticles. It's her solution to the dryness caused by frequent flying.

The skincare routine of Megan reflects the maxim "less is more." She maintains the health and resilience of her skin by adhering to a methodical yet uncomplicated plan. Deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, targeted treatments, sun protection, and hydration are the basic parts of her skincare regimen.

In short, this simple yet consistent routine keeps her skin nourished throughout the year. Beauty enthusiasts and followers of Megan Rapinoe will find her skincare routines to be a source of inspiration for those who wish to maintain a flawless complexion despite their hectic schedules.