What is Lewis Hamilton’s skincare routine? 

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, is one of the most accomplished Grand Prix racing drivers with a global fan following. Apart from an intense training regime, Hamilton is often seen experimenting with his style, be it switching up his hairstyles or refining his dressing sense.

However, one thing that remains constant is his flawless skin. Despite a rigorous training schedule, the F1 racer has to be limelight-ready for media coverage and fan interactions, which require him to pay attention to his skin and hair.

Fans have often taken to multiple social media platforms, such as TikTok, to ask about Hamilton's skincare regime, which he shares as a basic and simple-to-follow practice.

More details on Lewis Hamilton's skincare routine

Lewis Hamilton has been an advocate for self-care, which is visible in his several media interactions. In one of his interviews with GQ in 2022, Hamilton spoke about the importance of bettering oneself, allowing the body to recover, and the importance of hygiene.

Commenting on how meditation has allowed him to gain clarity and helps him think about what he wants to achieve daily, Hamilton stated:

"Part of my meditation is running, that's where I clear my mind. But sitting down and just being silent for a moment, and in deep thought, centering yourself and sending good intentions for your day is also critical to a healthy, happy lifestyle."

In a YouTube video uploaded on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team channel on January 13, 2024, the F1 racer stated that he has never had a skincare routine for pretty much his whole life and just washed his face with water. However, one of his friends pestered him to get a facial, and Hamilton always talked him off the idea of getting one.

Lewis Hamilton stated:

"And I went and had this facial and it was the greatest thing ever."

The Mercedes driver shared that he washes his face every morning and every evening and uses a couple of serums. Additionally, he also uses a mask before bed and tries to get facials as often as once a month.

During a TikTok Q&A session in 2022, Hamilton outlined his skincare routine, which involves cleansing with cold water and a special soap, followed by the application of a toner-like lotion and two different serums. Apart from the cleansing, which remains a constant mention in Hamilton's answers about skincare, he mentioned moisturizing his skin before bedtime.

In an ESPN interview dated May 6, 2023, Hamilton talked about drinking up to 4 liters of water per day. He mentioned that if he weren't an athlete undergoing rigorous training, he wouldn't be able to have four liters of water.

Additionally, Hamilton mentioned eating greens and taking protein powder. Greens are a rich source of vitamin A that slows down the production of sebum and reduces the occurrence of acne. Incorporating greens into the diet protects skin cells from free radical damage and strengthens the skin barrier.

Hamilton's skincare tip of washing the face with cold water gained further endorsement from singer Niall Horan in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video from March 14, 2023. Niall revealed that he once heard Lewis Hamilton mention splashing cold water on the face as a part of skincare and incorporated the step into his skincare, given Hamilton's skin looks youthful and fresh.

Lewis Hamilton is known for sharing a world title record with F1 legend Michael Schumacher. One can incorporate these easy-to-follow steps and practices to achieve radiant skin like the F1 racer.