"I do cryotherapy, I might do some pool work and I make sure I get physio or acupuncture"- Lewis Hamilton details how he practices 'self-care'

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he has several practices to ensure he's taking care of himself physically and mentally. Given that F1 is an extremely demanding sport, he highlighted the importance of resting and recovering after a race. Hamilton claims that he often does cryotherapy or pool work to cool down and that he has also added stretching to his routine.

In his interview with GQ Magazine, the Mercedes driver spoke about the importance of recovery in his race routine:

"Recovery has been a real focus for me in the past couple of years. Now, I always make sure the day after a race is a complete day off – I make sure it’s a day to myself for self-care. I do cryotherapy, I might do some pool work and I make sure I get physio or acupuncture that day, or just a steam room."

Lewis Hamilton reveals how he preserves energy and maintains a positive attitude

Lewis Hamilton claims that he tries to restrict his screen time as much as possible to improve his sleep in order to maximize his energy. He also revealed that reading often helps him fall asleep quicker, making it a part of his night-time routine.

Speaking about everything that helps him sleep, Hamilton said:

"I'm not really the best sleeper, I move around a lot in my sleep so that's something I'm still consciously trying to work on. I use blue blockers from 6pm onwards to make sure that I'm off my phone because we all are always on our phones late. Reading puts me to sleep actually after a couple of pages at night."

During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis Hamilton got into meditation after admitting that he was a 'fidget'. The Briton recently admitted that he uses different types of meditation to give himself clarity of thought to achieve a "healthy, happy lifestyle."

"I’ve realised there are lots of different ways of meditating, it's not just about sitting there and being quiet for a moment. Part of my meditation is running, that's where I clear my mind. But sitting down and just being silent for a moment, and in deep thought, centering yourself and sending good intentions for your day is also critical to a healthy, happy lifestyle."

Lewis Hamilton started off the 2022 season on quite a rough note with Mercedes' porpoising struggles. However, with a positive attitude and plenty of progress made by the team, the 37-year-old looks set to finally secure his first race win of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12