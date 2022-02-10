Lewis Hamilton reportedly begins toughest training regimen of his F1 career

Autobild has made bold claims about Lewis Hamilton training more rigorously for the 2022 season in Colorado, as opposed to contemplating the future of his career, as reported by the British media. The German publication stated he had secretly adopted one of the toughest fitness regimens while away from social media and the public domain.

Clarifying rumors surrounding Hamilton’s retirement, Autobild said:

“A resignation, as is almost daily speculated by the media in his British homeland, was never an issue. On the contrary: The superstar secretly began the toughest fitness program of his career in order to regain the title from Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen, which he feels cheated of by the FIA World Automobile Association and especially by its race director Michael Masi.”

The Briton, who owns a property in the mountains of Colorado, has often been spotted spending winter-breaks training at his second home in the US. Amidst the vast portfolio of properties owned by the seven-time world champion, he has always called his mountain home in Colorado his real home.

Revealing details about the Briton's off-season whereabouts, the publication reported:

“The snowy, lonely corners of his second adopted home Colorado offer the perfect contrast to Hamilton’s Formula 1 frustration. He only had contact with his family… And, of course, he maintained a regular conversation with his brother in spirit, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who happily fueled speculation about Hamilton’s career end.”

Although Hamilton was spotted several times in Los Angeles over the winter break, Autobild believes he was training in isolation at his mountain home stateside while the world speculated about his future in the sport. The German publication believes the rumors about his retirement were fuelled by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and the British media to a certain extent.

Lewis Hamilton will be more determined and fitter in 2022

With the Briton returning to social media, there is some weight to Autobild's claims as the Mercedes driver has posted several Instagram stories where he was training with Angela Cullen. The German publication, however, believes the very journalists who fanned his retirement rumors are going to be surprised to see a determined and fit Lewis Hamilton at the Mercedes W13 launch, which is on February 18.

Certain about the British multiple champion’s renewed energy levels and mindset, Autobild said:

“One thing is certain: at the latest when the new Silver Arrow is presented on February 18, the reporters will experience a Hamilton who seems more determined and fitter than ever. And they may laugh at themselves.”

According to the Mercedes champion’s posts on his whereabouts, the driver is back in his home country, the UK, where he was seen jogging in London with his trainer. A recent report also claimed that Lewis Hamilton has already completed a seat fitting at Mercedes’ Brackley factory and is preparing for the 2022 season.

