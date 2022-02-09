Lewis Hamilton back at Mercedes headquarters ahead of F1 2022 season – reports

Lewis Hamilton is back to work at the Mercedes factory in Brackley ahead of their 2022 car launch. The Briton is reported to have completed a seat-fitting for the Mercedes W13, which will be launched ready for shakedown laps at the Silverstone circuit on February 18, 2022.

RacingNews365 reported that a Mercedes spokesperson confirmed to them that the Briton was in and out of the factory on February 7 and 8. Lewis Hamilton also confirmed his presence in the UK through his Instagram story, where he was seen jogging in London with his trainer Angela Cullen.

Confirming the Briton’s whereabouts after his return to social media, the RacingNews365 report said:

“While no public statements have yet been released, it would appear that Hamilton’s participation in the 2022 F1 World Championship is near-guaranteed at this point as Mercedes confirmed to RacingNews365 that he has been on-site at their Brackley factory. According to a team spokesperson, Hamilton has been with the team throughout Monday and Tuesday, in the build up to the 2022 F1 season.”

Mercedes have confirmed the driver’s return in a cryptic post suggesting they will be posting the first picture of him and George Russell together as team-mates ahead of the W13 launch. The team is also reportedly filming with their seven-time world champion for promotions of the Mercedes-Benz cars in 2022.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently confirmed with certainty that the Mercedes champion will return to the sport to target his eighth title. The Italian revealed he was aware of the situation behind the scenes and respected the driver’s silence in the public domain, as well as his social media break.

Lewis Hamilton reportedly completed seat fitting for his 2022 F1 challenger

German newspaper Bild has reported that the seven-time world champion has completed a seat fitting for the W13 ahead of their 2022 car launch. The publication also mentioned that the seven-time world champion is apparently set to make his first media and public appearance on February 18 at the launch of the W13. The Briton is reported to be involved in the team’s 2022 season preparations, which may also include simulation work.

According to a media statement, both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be present at the launch. With the first pre-season test scheduled to commence on February 23, teams will get their drivers to go through simulation programs to give them a virtual understanding of what to expect from their new machines.

Edited by Anurag C